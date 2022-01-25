Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) checks Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anah... Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) checks Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw.

Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets.

Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice.

The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals and nine assists in 40 games this season while playing a vital role on Pittsburgh's NHL-best penalty-killing unit and centering the fourth line.

The Penguins, who are 16-2 in their last 18 games, host Arizona on Tuesday night.

