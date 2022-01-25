Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 04:17
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 233.25 Down 4.85
Mar 237.45 237.50 230.45 232.95 Down 4.95
May 237.65 237.65 230.75 233.25 Down 4.85
Jul 236.80 236.80 230.20 232.55 Down 4.65
Sep 235.70 235.75 229.60 231.70 Down 4.55
Dec 234.05 234.10 228.55 230.05 Down 4.50
Mar 232.35 232.35 227.80 229.15 Down 4.45
May 230.15 230.15 226.95 228.20 Down 4.50
Jul 228.75 228.75 225.90 226.70 Down 4.55
Sep 226.95 226.95 224.10 224.95 Down 4.50
Dec 224.00 225.95 221.40 222.35 Down 4.55
Mar 222.20 222.20 219.70 220.55 Down 4.55
May 219.25 220.00 219.25 220.00 Down 4.15
Jul 218.95 219.60 218.95 219.60 Down 4.05
Sep 219.05 Down 4.05
Dec 219.40 Down 4.05