New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|233.25
|Down 4.85
|Mar
|237.45
|237.50
|230.45
|232.95
|Down 4.95
|May
|237.65
|237.65
|230.75
|233.25
|Down 4.85
|Jul
|236.80
|236.80
|230.20
|232.55
|Down 4.65
|Sep
|235.70
|235.75
|229.60
|231.70
|Down 4.55
|Dec
|234.05
|234.10
|228.55
|230.05
|Down 4.50
|Mar
|232.35
|232.35
|227.80
|229.15
|Down 4.45
|May
|230.15
|230.15
|226.95
|228.20
|Down 4.50
|Jul
|228.75
|228.75
|225.90
|226.70
|Down 4.55
|Sep
|226.95
|226.95
|224.10
|224.95
|Down 4.50
|Dec
|224.00
|225.95
|221.40
|222.35
|Down 4.55
|Mar
|222.20
|222.20
|219.70
|220.55
|Down 4.55
|May
|219.25
|220.00
|219.25
|220.00
|Down 4.15
|Jul
|218.95
|219.60
|218.95
|219.60
|Down 4.05
|Sep
|219.05
|Down 4.05
|Dec
|219.40
|Down 4.05