BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2550 Down 79 Mar 2569 2576 2492 2493 Down 83 May 2623 2627 2548 2550 Down 79 Jul 2638 2639 2569 2571 Down 72 Sep 2638 2638 2573 2573 Down 68 Dec 2622 2622 2560 2560 Down 65 Mar 2604 2604 2536 2538 Down 64 May 2587 2589 2526 2529 Down 62 Jul 2583 2583 2519 2521 Down 62 Sep 2539 2539 2513 2513 Down 61 Dec 2505 Down 61