BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 04:17
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2550 Down 79
Mar 2569 2576 2492 2493 Down 83
May 2623 2627 2548 2550 Down 79
Jul 2638 2639 2569 2571 Down 72
Sep 2638 2638 2573 2573 Down 68
Dec 2622 2622 2560 2560 Down 65
Mar 2604 2604 2536 2538 Down 64
May 2587 2589 2526 2529 Down 62
Jul 2583 2583 2519 2521 Down 62
Sep 2539 2539 2513 2513 Down 61
Dec 2505 Down 61