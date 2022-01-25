BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2550
|Down
|79
|Mar
|2569
|2576
|2492
|2493
|Down
|83
|May
|2623
|2627
|2548
|2550
|Down
|79
|Jul
|2638
|2639
|2569
|2571
|Down
|72
|Sep
|2638
|2638
|2573
|2573
|Down
|68
|Dec
|2622
|2622
|2560
|2560
|Down
|65
|Mar
|2604
|2604
|2536
|2538
|Down
|64
|May
|2587
|2589
|2526
|2529
|Down
|62
|Jul
|2583
|2583
|2519
|2521
|Down
|62
|Sep
|2539
|2539
|2513
|2513
|Down
|61
|Dec
|2505
|Down
|61