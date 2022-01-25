New York (AP) — Silver futures trading on the NY Merc Monday:
(5,000 troy oz.; cents per troy oz.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jan
|23.795 Down .519
|Feb
|24.260
|24.285
|23.595
|23.865 Down .447
|Mar
|24.305
|24.360
|23.595
|23.885 Down .435
|May
|24.350
|24.380
|23.650
|23.905 Down .452
|Jul
|24.285
|24.350
|23.690
|23.930 Down .470
|Sep
|24.360
|24.360
|23.805
|23.950 Down .505
|Dec
|24.530
|24.530
|23.845
|24.105 Down .436
|Mar
|24.500
|24.500
|24.255
|24.255 Down .378
|May
|24.550
|24.615
|24.475
|24.475 Down .208