BC-US--Silver, US

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 04:17
New York (AP) — Silver futures trading on the NY Merc Monday:

(5,000 troy oz.; cents per troy oz.)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jan 23.795 Down .519
Feb 24.260 24.285 23.595 23.865 Down .447
Mar 24.305 24.360 23.595 23.885 Down .435
May 24.350 24.380 23.650 23.905 Down .452
Jul 24.285 24.350 23.690 23.930 Down .470
Sep 24.360 24.360 23.805 23.950 Down .505
Dec 24.530 24.530 23.845 24.105 Down .436
Mar 24.500 24.500 24.255 24.255 Down .378
May 24.550 24.615 24.475 24.475 Down .208