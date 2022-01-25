Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spanish Vuelta to return to Barcelona after 11-year absence

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 01:31
Spanish Vuelta to return to Barcelona after 11-year absence

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish Vuelta will begin in Barcelona in 2023, returning to the city after an 11-year absence, organizers said Monday.

Barcelona will host the official start of the race with a time trial held entirely within the Catalan city. The second stage will also finish in Barcelona.

The last time La Vuelta stopped in Barcelona was in 2012, when the ninth stage went from Andorra to Montjuic. The city hosted the race's official start in 1962. The last time it hosted a time trial was back in 1978, also in Montjuic.

The initial three stages of this year's Vuelta will take place in the Netherlands. The race's presence in the country was originally planned for 2020 but it didn't happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-25 03:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"