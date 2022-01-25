US allots $554M for post-Maria repairs in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government has allotted more than $554 million to repair some 275 public housing complexes in Puerto Rico that were damaged by Hurricane Maria more than four years ago, officials announced Monday.

The money approved by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency also will be used to remove lead and asbestos and repair basketball courts, officials said.

Maria was a powerful Category 4 storm that struck in September 2017, razing the U.S. territory’s power grid, destroying and damaging tens of thousands of homes. An estimated 2,975 people died in its aftermath.

Officials said more than 4,600 buildings in the public housing complexes will benefit from the funds.

Puerto Rico has more than 320 public housing projects where more than 59,000 families live.