Army: Man who breached gate, tried to ram police shot dead

In this June 27, 2013 photo, an old Army tank now stands as a monument near the entrance to Fort Knox, Ky.

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — Military police fatally shot a man who breached the main gate at Kentucky's Fort Knox and tried to run over officers, officials said.

The shooting happened early Sunday when the man drove toward Fort Knox police officers after initially fleeing from them through the gate, which is near the U.S. Bullion Depository, news outlets reported citing a statement from the Army post.

Officers originally responded to a call late Saturday of a suspicious person outside the gate, but the man fled in a vehicle through the Chaffee Gate and onto the post when officers arrived, the statement said. When the pursuit ended, officers spent 90 minutes trying to verbally deescalate the situation before the man attempted to ram and strike officers with his vehicle and officers fired at him, the post said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officials say he was 41 and not affiliated with the military, but his identity was not released pending notification of kin.

“Although a motive is unknown, there is no initial indication that this incident was extremist or terrorist related,” the release said.

The officers involved were placed on routine leave pending an investigation. No further information was immediately released.