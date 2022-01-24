|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|23
|18
|3
|2
|55
|14
|57
|Liverpool
|22
|14
|6
|2
|58
|19
|48
|Chelsea
|24
|13
|8
|3
|48
|18
|47
|Man United
|22
|11
|5
|6
|36
|30
|38
|West Ham
|23
|11
|4
|8
|41
|31
|37
|Arsenal
|21
|11
|3
|7
|33
|25
|36
|Tottenham
|20
|11
|3
|6
|26
|24
|36
|Wolverhampton
|21
|10
|4
|7
|19
|16
|34
|Brighton
|22
|6
|12
|4
|23
|23
|30
|Leicester
|20
|7
|5
|8
|34
|37
|26
|Aston Villa
|21
|8
|2
|11
|28
|32
|26
|Southampton
|22
|5
|10
|7
|26
|34
|25
|Crystal Palace
|22
|5
|9
|8
|31
|34
|24
|Brentford
|23
|6
|5
|12
|26
|38
|23
|Leeds
|21
|5
|7
|9
|24
|40
|22
|Everton
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|35
|19
|Norwich
|22
|4
|4
|14
|13
|45
|16
|Newcastle
|21
|2
|9
|10
|21
|43
|15
|Watford
|20
|4
|2
|14
|23
|40
|14
|Burnley
|18
|1
|9
|8
|16
|27
|12
___
Liverpool 3, Brentford 0
West Ham 2, Leeds 3
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brighton 1, Chelsea 1
Leicester 2, Tottenham 3
Brentford 1, Man United 3
Watford 0, Norwich 3
Everton 0, Aston Villa 1
Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leeds 0, Newcastle 1
Man United 1, West Ham 0
Southampton 1, Man City 1
Arsenal 0, Burnley 0
Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 3
Leicester 1, Brighton 1
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 0
Burnley vs. Watford, 1 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|27
|17
|6
|4
|73
|25
|57
|Bournemouth
|27
|14
|7
|6
|43
|24
|49
|Blackburn
|27
|14
|7
|6
|44
|30
|49
|QPR
|26
|14
|5
|7
|40
|31
|47
|West Brom
|27
|12
|9
|6
|34
|20
|45
|Huddersfield
|28
|12
|8
|8
|37
|33
|44
|Middlesbrough
|26
|12
|6
|8
|31
|25
|42
|Nottingham Forest
|27
|11
|7
|9
|35
|29
|40
|Stoke
|26
|11
|5
|10
|32
|28
|38
|Coventry
|25
|10
|7
|8
|34
|30
|37
|Sheffield United
|25
|10
|6
|9
|33
|32
|36
|Blackpool
|27
|10
|6
|11
|28
|32
|36
|Luton Town
|25
|9
|8
|8
|36
|31
|35
|Millwall
|26
|8
|9
|9
|27
|29
|33
|Preston
|26
|8
|9
|9
|29
|33
|33
|Bristol City
|27
|9
|6
|12
|35
|47
|33
|Swansea
|24
|8
|7
|9
|28
|32
|31
|Birmingham
|27
|8
|7
|12
|28
|40
|31
|Hull
|27
|8
|5
|14
|23
|31
|29
|Cardiff
|26
|6
|5
|15
|28
|47
|23
|Reading
|27
|8
|4
|15
|33
|51
|22
|Peterborough
|25
|5
|4
|16
|21
|51
|19
|Derby
|27
|8
|11
|8
|26
|26
|14
|Barnsley
|25
|2
|8
|15
|17
|38
|14
___
Hull 0, Stoke 2
Preston 2, Sheffield United 2
Fulham 6, Birmingham 2
Hull 2, Blackburn 0
Reading 0, Luton Town 2
Bristol City 3, Cardiff 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Derby 1
Birmingham 2, Barnsley 1
Blackpool 1, Millwall 0
Bournemouth 0, Hull 1
Coventry 1, QPR 2
Reading 3, Huddersfield 4
Sheffield United 2, Luton Town 0
Stoke 2, Fulham 3
Swansea 1, Preston 0
West Brom 3, Peterborough 0
Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.
Derby vs. Birmingham, 8:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Huddersfield vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|24
|17
|3
|4
|47
|24
|54
|Sunderland
|28
|16
|6
|6
|53
|33
|54
|Rotherham
|26
|16
|5
|5
|46
|18
|53
|Wycombe
|28
|15
|7
|6
|46
|33
|52
|Milton Keynes Dons
|27
|13
|7
|7
|46
|32
|46
|Oxford United
|27
|13
|7
|7
|43
|31
|46
|Plymouth
|26
|12
|7
|7
|41
|31
|43
|Sheffield Wednesday
|26
|10
|10
|6
|36
|32
|40
|Ipswich
|27
|10
|8
|9
|45
|37
|38
|Portsmouth
|26
|10
|8
|8
|29
|25
|38
|Burton Albion
|26
|10
|6
|10
|33
|32
|36
|Cambridge United
|27
|9
|9
|9
|37
|39
|36
|Accrington Stanley
|27
|10
|6
|11
|33
|43
|36
|Charlton
|27
|9
|6
|12
|34
|32
|33
|Bolton
|26
|9
|5
|12
|33
|37
|32
|Lincoln
|26
|8
|7
|11
|31
|34
|31
|Cheltenham
|27
|7
|10
|10
|32
|46
|31
|Shrewsbury
|27
|8
|6
|13
|26
|30
|30
|AFC Wimbledon
|25
|6
|10
|9
|31
|37
|28
|Fleetwood Town
|26
|7
|7
|12
|38
|45
|28
|Morecambe
|27
|7
|6
|14
|38
|53
|27
|Crewe
|27
|5
|7
|15
|24
|45
|22
|Doncaster
|27
|5
|4
|18
|19
|49
|19
|Gillingham
|26
|3
|9
|14
|21
|44
|18
___
Morecambe 1, Wigan 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 0
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Cambridge United 3, Doncaster 1
Burton Albion 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cambridge United 1, Crewe 0
Charlton 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Ipswich 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 3, Wycombe 2
Oxford United 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Plymouth 1, Lincoln 2
Rotherham 1, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 0, Bolton 1
Sunderland 1, Portsmouth 0
Wigan 3, Gillingham 2
AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|25
|16
|7
|2
|51
|21
|55
|Tranmere
|26
|14
|6
|6
|28
|15
|48
|Sutton United
|26
|13
|5
|8
|41
|33
|44
|Northampton
|25
|12
|6
|7
|32
|24
|42
|Newport County
|26
|11
|8
|7
|43
|34
|41
|Swindon
|25
|11
|8
|6
|40
|31
|41
|Mansfield Town
|25
|12
|5
|8
|35
|31
|41
|Exeter
|25
|10
|10
|5
|37
|26
|40
|Port Vale
|24
|10
|6
|8
|36
|27
|36
|Salford
|26
|9
|7
|10
|29
|27
|34
|Harrogate Town
|24
|9
|6
|9
|38
|35
|33
|Bradford
|25
|7
|12
|6
|31
|29
|33
|Leyton Orient
|23
|7
|11
|5
|37
|21
|32
|Crawley Town
|25
|9
|5
|11
|29
|35
|32
|Bristol Rovers
|23
|8
|6
|9
|30
|34
|30
|Hartlepool
|26
|8
|6
|12
|25
|37
|30
|Walsall
|25
|7
|8
|10
|29
|34
|29
|Rochdale
|24
|6
|10
|8
|30
|32
|28
|Stevenage
|27
|6
|10
|11
|25
|42
|28
|Carlisle
|26
|6
|9
|11
|19
|33
|27
|Barrow
|25
|6
|8
|11
|26
|31
|26
|Colchester
|25
|6
|7
|12
|22
|35
|25
|Scunthorpe
|26
|3
|10
|13
|19
|45
|19
|Oldham
|25
|4
|6
|15
|22
|42
|18
___
Carlisle 0, Hartlepool 0
Sutton United 3, Colchester 2
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale 0, Salford 1
Stevenage 2, Crawley Town 1
Swindon 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Barrow 1, Mansfield Town 3
Crawley Town 0, Tranmere 1
Forest Green 3, Carlisle 0
Harrogate Town 3, Oldham 0
Leyton Orient 0, Port Vale 0
Rochdale 0, Bradford 0
Salford 0, Colchester 3
Scunthorpe 0, Newport County 1
Sutton United 0, Northampton 0
Walsall 0, Exeter 2
Hartlepool 1, Stevenage 1
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.<