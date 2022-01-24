NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|42
|28
|9
|5
|61
|170
|122
|Tampa Bay
|43
|28
|10
|5
|61
|149
|123
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|27
|11
|4
|58
|129
|108
|Pittsburgh
|41
|26
|10
|5
|57
|139
|108
|Carolina
|38
|27
|9
|2
|56
|136
|91
|Washington
|42
|23
|10
|9
|55
|139
|117
|Toronto
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|129
|100
|Boston
|38
|24
|12
|2
|50
|119
|102
|Detroit
|42
|18
|18
|6
|42
|113
|139
|Columbus
|39
|18
|20
|1
|37
|121
|139
|New Jersey
|40
|15
|20
|5
|35
|117
|140
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|14
|14
|6
|34
|80
|91
|Philadelphia
|41
|13
|20
|8
|34
|102
|141
|Buffalo
|41
|13
|21
|7
|33
|111
|142
|Ottawa
|35
|12
|20
|3
|27
|98
|125
|Montreal
|40
|8
|25
|7
|23
|88
|146
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|39
|28
|8
|3
|59
|165
|118
|St. Louis
|41
|25
|11
|5
|55
|146
|109
|Nashville
|43
|26
|14
|3
|55
|134
|118
|Minnesota
|37
|24
|10
|3
|51
|141
|113
|Vegas
|41
|24
|15
|2
|50
|145
|125
|Los Angeles
|42
|21
|16
|5
|47
|119
|115
|Anaheim
|43
|20
|16
|7
|47
|125
|123
|San Jose
|42
|21
|19
|2
|44
|115
|131
|Calgary
|36
|18
|12
|6
|42
|113
|93
|Dallas
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|112
|119
|Winnipeg
|38
|17
|14
|7
|41
|111
|114
|Edmonton
|37
|19
|16
|2
|40
|122
|126
|Vancouver
|41
|18
|19
|4
|40
|103
|116
|Chicago
|41
|15
|19
|7
|37
|99
|135
|Seattle
|41
|13
|24
|4
|30
|110
|148
|Arizona
|40
|10
|26
|4
|24
|89
|152
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 2, SO
Ottawa 2, Columbus 1
Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2
Seattle 5, Florida 3
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1
Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.