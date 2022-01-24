Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 42 28 9 5 61 170 122
Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123
N.Y. Rangers 42 27 11 4 58 129 108
Pittsburgh 41 26 10 5 57 139 108
Carolina 38 27 9 2 56 136 91
Washington 42 23 10 9 55 139 117
Toronto 38 25 10 3 53 129 100
Boston 38 24 12 2 50 119 102
Detroit 42 18 18 6 42 113 139
Columbus 39 18 20 1 37 121 139
New Jersey 40 15 20 5 35 117 140
N.Y. Islanders 34 14 14 6 34 80 91
Philadelphia 41 13 20 8 34 102 141
Buffalo 41 13 21 7 33 111 142
Ottawa 35 12 20 3 27 98 125
Montreal 40 8 25 7 23 88 146
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 39 28 8 3 59 165 118
St. Louis 41 25 11 5 55 146 109
Nashville 43 26 14 3 55 134 118
Minnesota 37 24 10 3 51 141 113
Vegas 41 24 15 2 50 145 125
Los Angeles 42 21 16 5 47 119 115
Anaheim 43 20 16 7 47 125 123
San Jose 42 21 19 2 44 115 131
Calgary 36 18 12 6 42 113 93
Dallas 38 20 16 2 42 112 119
Winnipeg 38 17 14 7 41 111 114
Edmonton 37 19 16 2 40 122 126
Vancouver 41 18 19 4 40 103 116
Chicago 41 15 19 7 37 99 135
Seattle 41 13 24 4 30 110 148
Arizona 40 10 26 4 24 89 152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Ottawa 2, Columbus 1

Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2

Seattle 5, Florida 3

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-25 00:53 GMT+08:00

