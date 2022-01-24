Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 32 24 6 1 1 52 111 69
Knoxville 30 24 3 1 2 51 118 65
Quad City 30 17 6 3 4 41 102 82
Peoria 26 17 5 1 3 38 95 61
Fayetteville 29 18 10 1 0 37 91 72
Roanoke 27 15 7 2 3 36 81 65
Pensacola 29 15 10 3 1 34 100 87
Evansville 30 15 15 0 0 30 76 80
Birmingham 31 7 20 4 0 18 70 116
Macon 30 5 23 1 1 12 61 134
Vermilion County 26 3 20 3 0 9 43 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-25 00:52 GMT+08:00

