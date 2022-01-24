Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 42 28 9 5 61 170 122 21-3-0 7-6-5 6-1-2
Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123 14-4-3 14-6-2 9-5-1
Toronto 38 25 10 3 53 129 100 14-4-1 11-6-2 7-2-0
Boston 38 24 12 2 50 119 102 14-7-1 10-5-1 10-3-1
Detroit 42 18 18 6 42 113 139 13-6-3 5-12-3 6-5-2
Buffalo 41 13 21 7 33 111 142 7-12-3 6-9-4 4-6-4
Ottawa 35 12 20 3 27 98 125 5-10-0 7-10-3 3-6-0
Montreal 40 8 25 7 23 88 146 5-10-1 3-15-6 2-7-2
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
N.Y. Rangers 42 27 11 4 58 129 108 12-3-2 15-8-2 6-2-0
Pittsburgh 41 26 10 5 57 139 108 12-5-2 14-5-3 6-2-0
Carolina 38 27 9 2 56 136 91 13-4-1 14-5-1 5-4-0
Washington 42 23 10 9 55 139 117 12-5-5 11-5-4 7-2-1
Columbus 39 18 20 1 37 121 139 11-8-1 7-12-0 5-8-0
New Jersey 40 15 20 5 35 117 140 10-9-3 5-11-2 7-6-2
N.Y. Islanders 34 14 14 6 34 80 91 7-7-3 7-7-3 4-5-1
Philadelphia 41 13 20 8 34 102 141 6-9-4 7-11-4 3-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 39 28 8 3 59 165 118 17-2-1 11-6-2 9-3-1
St. Louis 41 25 11 5 55 146 109 16-4-2 9-7-3 9-4-2
Nashville 43 26 14 3 55 134 118 13-7-0 13-7-3 10-3-1
Minnesota 37 24 10 3 51 141 113 13-3-1 11-7-2 7-4-1
Dallas 38 20 16 2 42 112 119 14-4-1 6-12-1 6-5-1
Winnipeg 38 17 14 7 41 111 114 10-6-1 7-8-6 5-4-2
Chicago 41 15 19 7 37 99 135 8-8-3 7-11-4 3-6-4
Arizona 40 10 26 4 24 89 152 5-13-1 5-13-3 3-10-1
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 41 24 15 2 50 145 125 13-10-2 11-5-0 7-4-0
Los Angeles 42 21 16 5 47 119 115 13-10-2 8-6-3 4-4-1
Anaheim 43 20 16 7 47 125 123 13-7-4 7-9-3 7-2-3
San Jose 42 21 19 2 44 115 131 11-9-2 10-10-0 3-3-0
Calgary 36 18 12 6 42 113 93 5-4-4 13-8-2 3-5-1
Edmonton 37 19 16 2 40 122 126 11-8-0 8-8-2 9-2-0
Vancouver 41 18 19 4 40 103 116 8-8-2 10-11-2 5-3-3
Seattle 41 13 24 4 30 110 148 9-13-2 4-11-2 3-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Ottawa 2, Columbus 1

Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2

Seattle 5, Florida 3

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-25 00:52 GMT+08:00

