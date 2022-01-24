All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|31
|17
|10
|3
|1
|38
|99
|81
|Hartford
|34
|18
|11
|3
|2
|41
|102
|99
|Hershey
|36
|19
|12
|3
|2
|43
|111
|101
|Springfield
|36
|19
|12
|4
|1
|43
|117
|116
|Charlotte
|36
|19
|15
|2
|0
|40
|122
|108
|Lehigh Valley
|33
|12
|13
|6
|2
|32
|89
|105
|Bridgeport
|40
|15
|18
|3
|4
|37
|109
|125
|WB/Scranton
|33
|13
|16
|1
|3
|30
|79
|106
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|31
|22
|5
|4
|0
|48
|117
|81
|Rochester
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|132
|130
|Toronto
|32
|17
|12
|2
|1
|37
|102
|110
|Laval
|28
|15
|11
|2
|0
|32
|95
|96
|Cleveland
|32
|13
|12
|4
|3
|33
|98
|106
|Syracuse
|31
|14
|13
|3
|1
|32
|89
|100
|Belleville
|31
|15
|16
|0
|0
|30
|93
|96
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|35
|24
|7
|3
|1
|52
|118
|89
|Manitoba
|35
|22
|10
|2
|1
|47
|107
|84
|Grand Rapids
|33
|15
|12
|4
|2
|36
|96
|98
|Rockford
|31
|15
|14
|1
|1
|32
|91
|98
|Iowa
|35
|15
|16
|3
|1
|34
|96
|101
|Milwaukee
|38
|16
|18
|2
|2
|36
|110
|125
|Texas
|30
|10
|14
|4
|2
|26
|91
|114
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|34
|23
|7
|3
|1
|50
|116
|84
|Ontario
|31
|20
|6
|3
|2
|45
|123
|97
|Colorado
|34
|18
|11
|3
|2
|41
|109
|104
|Henderson
|31
|17
|11
|2
|1
|37
|94
|85
|Bakersfield
|29
|14
|9
|3
|3
|34
|89
|84
|Abbotsford
|30
|14
|12
|3
|1
|32
|92
|89
|San Diego
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|28
|80
|97
|Tucson
|31
|12
|16
|2
|1
|27
|82
|112
|San Jose
|34
|14
|19
|1
|0
|29
|104
|131
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 2
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3
Hartford 3, Hershey 2
Manitoba 3, Chicago 1
Ontario 6, Tucson 5
Abbotsford 4, San Diego 2
San Jose 5, Bakersfield 2
No games scheduled
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled