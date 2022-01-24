Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 31 17 10 3 1 38 99 81
Hartford 34 18 11 3 2 41 102 99
Hershey 36 19 12 3 2 43 111 101
Springfield 36 19 12 4 1 43 117 116
Charlotte 36 19 15 2 0 40 122 108
Lehigh Valley 33 12 13 6 2 32 89 105
Bridgeport 40 15 18 3 4 37 109 125
WB/Scranton 33 13 16 1 3 30 79 106
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 31 22 5 4 0 48 117 81
Rochester 35 20 12 2 1 43 132 130
Toronto 32 17 12 2 1 37 102 110
Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 95 96
Cleveland 32 13 12 4 3 33 98 106
Syracuse 31 14 13 3 1 32 89 100
Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 35 24 7 3 1 52 118 89
Manitoba 35 22 10 2 1 47 107 84
Grand Rapids 33 15 12 4 2 36 96 98
Rockford 31 15 14 1 1 32 91 98
Iowa 35 15 16 3 1 34 96 101
Milwaukee 38 16 18 2 2 36 110 125
Texas 30 10 14 4 2 26 91 114
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 34 23 7 3 1 50 116 84
Ontario 31 20 6 3 2 45 123 97
Colorado 34 18 11 3 2 41 109 104
Henderson 31 17 11 2 1 37 94 85
Bakersfield 29 14 9 3 3 34 89 84
Abbotsford 30 14 12 3 1 32 92 89
San Diego 30 13 15 2 0 28 80 97
Tucson 31 12 16 2 1 27 82 112
San Jose 34 14 19 1 0 29 104 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 2

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Hartford 3, Hershey 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 1

Ontario 6, Tucson 5

Abbotsford 4, San Diego 2

San Jose 5, Bakersfield 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-01-25 00:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"