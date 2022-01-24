Taiwanese man sentenced for assisting his son in committing suicide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Yunlin County man surnamed Chang (張) on Jan. 11 this year was sentenced to one year and six months in prison and three years probation for assisted suicide by stabbing his son to death in August last year, according to the Yunlin District Court’s sentencing document. If Chang doesn't violate the terms of his probation, he isn't likely to serve jail time.

The document mentioned that the son had had mental health issues before getting involved in a traffic accident in 2019, which caused him to be depressed and begin to have suicidal thoughts. In March 2021, the son attempted suicide by jumping from a high building, and the injuries he sustained from the attempt caused him to be unable to walk and unable to care for himself.

Due to his worsening health condition, the son repeatedly asked his parents to help him end his life and hand wrote a suicide note and handed it to his father, in which he clearly stated his will to end his life.

After mentally struggling and not wanting to see his son continuing to live in pain, the father purchased a fish knife on Aug. 9 last year, and at around 8 a.m. on the next day took his son to an industrial road two kilometers from their home, where he ended his son's life by stabbing him.

The father then called the police and told them where they were located.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, call 1995 or 1980 for help.