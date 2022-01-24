Carrefour Taiwan’s lucky bag prizes include TSMC stocks

Carrefour Taiwan's lucky bag, one of which contains TSMC stocks sells out within 10 minutes. (Carrefour Taiwan photo) Carrefour Taiwan's lucky bag, one of which contains TSMC stocks sells out within 10 minutes. (Carrefour Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Lunar New Year approaches, Carrefour Taiwan presented lucky bags for sale, one of which contained the grand prize of 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) stock.

As of Monday (Jan. 24), the prize is worth NT$653,000 (US$ 23,576.14). The second-largest prize was 3,000 shares of E. Sun Financial Holding Company, worth NT$86,550.

The lucky bags went on sale at 11 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 24), and within 10 minutes, all 990 bags were sold out both online and in-store, UDN reported. The bags, which contained snacks and drinks in addition to scratch cards that held the stock prizes, cost NT$288 online and NT$198 in-store.

Carrefour Taiwan told CNA that at one point during discussions about what to include as the grand prize, staff members considered a car. However, some employees said the value of a car would decrease as time goes by; therefore, the company decided to go with the suggestion of awarding stocks.

The lucky winner of the TSMC stock may notify Carrefour Taiwan as soon as Feb. 14, and must set up a stock account and buy 1,000 shares of the TSMC stock between March 7-10. Then, the winner must present the settlement notice to Carrefour, who will then transfer the money to the winner minus tax.

Per CNA, an additional 14,010 lucky bags will go on sale in-store on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.; each person may purchase one only, priced at NT$198.