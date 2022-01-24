Hash browns back at McDonald's Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After over a two-week absence, hash browns are back on the menu at McDonald's stores across Taiwan.

On Jan. 7, many McDonald's stores announced they would be suspending the sale of hash browns due to instability in the global supply chain. Netizens responded with comments such as "McDonald's breakfast without hash browns is not breakfast!"

On Monday (Jan. 24), the fast-food chain announced that the fatty fritters were back in supply and would be restored to menus at all branches in Taiwan effective immediately.

It added that the "Golden Welcoming Wealth Series" of sandwiches that include hash browns has been released to coincide with the Lunar New Year. Examples include the "Golden Welcoming Wealth Hash Brown Burger," which consists of a hash brown on top of steak or a chicken chop with black pepper sauce and placed between two long buns. The promotion, which includes a "Good Luck Red Envelope," runs until Feb. 22.

The popular dessert "Red Bean Pie" has also returned to the menu. It is also only available until Feb. 22.