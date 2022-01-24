Taiwan’s Tainan to give away new condos in shopping festival lottery

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che examines model of condo, one of two jackpots of Tainan Shopping Festival lottery. (Tainan City Government photo) Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che examines model of condo, one of two jackpots of Tainan Shopping Festival lottery. (Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the value of transactions registered in the Tainan Shopping Festival surpasses NT$8.4 billion (US$303 million), Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) revealed details of the second of the two condominiums that will be given away as a lottery jackpot.

The two-room condo currently still under construction is located in Annan District in the west of Tainan, has an area of 104.46 square meters, and is worth over NT$8.8 million. The first jackpot is a three-room condo in Yongkang District that is also in a new building and comes with a parking space.

The Tainan Shopping Festival, which began on Aug. 23, 2021, has drawn four rounds of prizes as of this month, gifting winners with iPhones, iPads, televisions, Nintendo Switch consoles, Dyson vacuums, coupons, vouchers, and home appliances as well as a NT$100,000 cash prize. The winning numbers for the condos will be drawn on March 12, while the numbers for the second-biggest prizes, a Lexus UX250h and a Toyota Corolla Cross, will be drawn on Feb. 5.



Mayor Huang Wei-che announced Jiufenzi condo as additional jackpot. (Tainan City Government photo)

To enter the lottery, participants must register the receipt number of any purchase made within Tainan worth NT$100 or more on the Tainan Shopping Festival website by March 5 at 11:59p.m. Every NT$100 spent on purchases provides consumers with one lottery number, and a single receipt may be exchanged for as many as 500 numbers.

The Tainan City Government encouraged the public to visit the city not just to get a chance to win prizes but to enjoy a variety of events taking place between January and March.

Aside from Lunar New Year-related events such as the Xinhua LNY Specialties Market held from last Saturday (Jan. 22) to Friday (Jan. 28), the Yuejin Lantern Festival, which also kicked off Saturday, is presenting visitors with 83 pieces of art until Feb. 28.



Artistic "lantern" on exhibit at Yuejin Lantern Festival. (Tainan City Government photo)

The Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau said the Yuejin Lantern Festival has in its 10 years become a signature cultural event in the city in which many emerging artists thrive. This year, the theme “Present” aims to convey that art is a gift to the public that reminds them to cherish the present, especially in the pandemic era.

Meanwhile, the Tainan Puji Temple Lantern Festival is also entering its 10th year and will be held from Thursday (Jan. 27) to Feb. 28. Every year, 1,500 painted lanterns are hung up before the Lunar New Year to add to the festive mood. The event has attracted over 100,000 visitors and been voted one of the top 10 major lantern festivals in Taiwan.

Additionally, the Tainan City Government has invited nature lovers to visit Liujia District, where bald cypresses have begun to turn yellow and red. Those who like the Liujia District Office page on Facebook Saturday (Jan. 29) will receive a limited-edition mask featuring bald cypresses.



Tainan Puji Temple Lantern Festival features hundreds of hand-painted lanterns. (Tainan City Government photo)



Bald cypress trees changing color in Liujia District. (Facebook, Liujia District Office photo)