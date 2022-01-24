Chemical troops vigorously disinfecting Taipei MRT amid COVID surge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 32 troops from the Army’s 33rd Chemical Corps were deployed to disinfect transportation hubs in Taipei and Taoyuan on Monday (Jan. 24) as Taiwan scrambles to contain local COVID-19 outbreaks.

The mission covered the green and orange lines of the Taipei Metro, with a focus on passageways, entrances, exits, and toilets, according to the Military News Agency. The chemical troops are being dispatched for anti-epidemic work with increased frequency in light of recent surges.

The capital reported sporadic cases in addition to the latest cluster at the Farglory Free Trade Zone in Taoyuan, which has involved 100 infections so far. On Monday, the Taipei City Government said extended contact tracing is underway after a chef at The Grand Hotel and her family tested positive for COVID.

Members of the family living in Taipei’s Shilin District set foot in many public venues; four dining places, in particular, have caused concern. The city has sent over 1,500 text messages to those who visited Kitchen66, YJ Hot Pot, Emperor Spa, or Chaorau Sukiyaki last week in a mass contact tracing effort and urged people to get screened for the virus, according to Deputy Taipei Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) on Monday.



Army’s 33rd Chemical Corps troops disinfect Taipei Metro. (Military News Agency)