Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the Winter Olympics set to take place in Beijing from Feb. 4-20, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has faced pressure to change the venue or boycott the games.

They almost certainly will not at this point, but it highlights the fact that the Olympic rhetoric of fostering peace, global friendship, and anti-discrimination are empty platitudes at the expense of human rights and societal responsibilities. In order to transform its image, IOC agreed in 2014 that human rights, labor rights protection, and non-discrimination would be considered in bids for "host city contracts" starting in 2022.

Empty promises

In June, at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Thomas Bach, the IOC President, stated that the committee aspires to achieve its goal of peace through solidarity and within the Olympic games' jurisdiction.

The IOC’s laying forth such explicit rules, and then selecting Beijing as the 2022 host city despite overwhelming evidence of a worsening human rights situation, is disturbingly contradictory. This raises questions about the IOC's decision-making as well as its inconsistent commitment to human rights.

Beijing has been implementing internal nation-building policies to enforce a Han Chinese-dominated monoculture. This took a brutal turn in 2014, when Xi Jinping took a hard line against terrorism in Xinjiang. What followed was a dramatic shift in policies: enforcing arbitrary incommunicado detention, discrimination, and religious surveillance, particularly against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

This was brought to light by experts, testimonies of various witnesses in exile, and organizations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International in 2017. The IOC cannot claim that Xinjiang's human rights issues were not sufficiently documented.

The IOC is complicit for not taking prompt decisions due to China’s global clout. However, that does not inoculate China from being criticized for ignoring gross human rights violations.

When China hosted the 2008 Olympics, the assertion was that this would drive improvement in human rights. Thirteen years later, the situation has deteriorated, providing compelling grounds to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Look to the past

In the past, states have boycotted or threatened to boycott the Olympics on human rights grounds. After the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan, 60 states declined to participate in the 1980 summer games hosted by Moscow, a sharp contrast to today.

Instead of denouncing and asking for a boycott because of human rights violations against Uyghurs, many nations welcome China's “counterterrorism” efforts. This is a perfect demonstration of Beijing’s effective carrot strategy employed to silence criticism.

At the same time, top U.S. sponsors Coca-Cola, Visa, Airbnb, Intel, and Procter & Gamble are being chastised for their hypocrisy after describing their human rights commitments at a virtual hearing of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, but refusing to publicly condemn China's worsening human rights situation or withdraw from the event.

Voice for the voiceless

Nonetheless, there are human rights defenders who are raising their voices. Around 200 human rights organizations are encouraging states and athletes to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics, which they are dubbing the "Genocide Olympics."

Several online petitions in favor of a boycott have gone viral, and NBA basketball player Enes Kanter is one of the most outspoken supporters of the boycott efforts. Though not directly related, the Women's Tennis Association took a principled stand over the allegations of rape at the hands of a government official by tennis star Peng Shuai, and at considerable financial cost have decided to pull their own events out of China–in clear contrast to the behavior of the IOC, which has taken the Chinese government’s side in the controversy.

Here in Taiwan, politicians such as Freddy Lim (林昶佐, Lîm Tshióng-tsò) have been outspoken against China’s genocide in Xinjiang and oppression in Tibet.

Some states are taking some steps, but they are largely symbolic. The U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia have joined a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics and are refusing to send officials to attend. Japan is also declining to send a diplomatic delegation, though it has refused to label the move a diplomatic boycott.

Taiwan is not taking much of a stand, but it does not have many options even if it wants to. A diplomatic boycott is hardly an option when no major Taiwanese administration officials are welcome in China and some, like Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), are openly threatened with arrest.

No country, including Taiwan, has pulled their athletes.

Tainted Winter Games

China's severe incarceration practices, mass sterilization of Uyghur women, and forced labor of Uyghurs are all massive human rights violations. Countries such as the U.S., the U.K, the EU, and Canada have branded the treatment of the Uyghurs as ‘genocide’.

The IOC had the opportunity to effectuate political and social change. Instead, they rewarded China with a public relations bonanza and the global spotlight.

China, by hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, will use the games to hide their abuses and imply the world approves of it. Why should a state with a zero-sum attitude to human rights be given this enormous opportunity? Above all, what message is this mega event sending?

Events like the Olympics have a big impact on a lot of human rights issues, since sports are such an important part of our global society. It is a tool for promoting and respecting human rights and neglecting to prioritize it shows that global standards are being undermined.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will not be a celebration of sports and human rights; rather, it will be a regressive step that will jeopardize human rights progress. The IOC cannot portray itself as neutral by making remarks like "politics has no place in sports."

That is, in reality, a political statement, and the fact that China is hosting this major event makes it so. It is politics that determines who should host, and who will reap the profits.

China’s invalidating the existence of Taiwan by calling it “Chinese Taipei” is also political.

Beijing is far from being the host city that should be setting the standards on human rights. The partnership of sports and human rights should go beyond mere promises on paper.

It is past time to pay serious consideration and make human rights an irreplaceable part of our strategy in how we choose to act. Turning a blind eye, remaining uncommitted, and taking no action will result in a devastating defeat in advancing human rights.

Sadia Rahman (珊迪亞) is PhD Candidate at National Chung Hsing University and former Taiwan Fellowship Recipient awarded by MoFA, Taiwan. Her work has appeared in various academic publications as well as the Sunday Guardian. She is currently doing fieldwork, meeting with Uyghur exiles in Turkey.

Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文) is a regular contributing columnist for Taiwan News, the central Taiwan correspondent for ICRT Radio News, co-publisher of Compass Magazine, co-founder of Taiwan Report (report.tw) and former chairman of the Taichung American Chamber of Commerce.