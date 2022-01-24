Alexa
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7

Eating banned on public transport, religious gatherings of over 500 restricted

  560
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/24 16:26
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid a spike in local Omicron cases over the weekend, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Jan. 24) announced its rules for the extended Level 2 epidemic alert.

After 134 COVID cases were announced over the weekend, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stated Monday that the Level 2 COVID alert will be extended from Jan. 25 to Feb. 7. During this time, the masking measures issued during the previous period will remain in place, while a ban on eating on public transportation has been reimposed; religious gatherings of over 500 people must receive government approval; and restaurants must more strictly enforce real-name registration or face closure.

As was the case during the previous alert, masks must be worn while engaging in the following activities:

  • Exercising
  • Singing
  • Taking photos
  • Live-streaming
  • Recording video
  • Hosting
  • Reporting
  • Giving a speech
  • Lecturing
  • Taking part in the filming of activities that involve discussions or interviews

Masks are not required in the following situations but should be kept on hand and still be worn if experiencing symptoms or when unable to maintain a social distance from strangers:

  • Agriculture, forestry, fishery, and animal husbandry work in open areas, such as fields, fish farms, and forests
  • Activities in the mountains, forests (including forest recreation areas), and on the seaside
  • Hot/cold springs, saunas, spas, steam rooms, water activity venues, and other situations in which a mask could get wet
  • When it is necessary to eat or drink while out
  • Places or activities designated by the CECC or the competent authority, if relevant anti-epidemic measures are met

Eating and drinking is now prohibited on the following forms of public transportation:

  • Taiwan High-Speed Rail trains
  • Taiwan Railways Administration trains
  • Intercity buses
  • Ferries
  • Domestic flights

Those caught violating the ban on eating and drinking on public transportation could face a fine of between NT$3,000 and NT$15,000.

Houses of worship and religious gatherings are also prohibited from allowing participants to eat or drink. Worshipers must wear a mask at all times, have their temperature and contact information taken at entrances, and observe social distancing regulations both indoors and outdoors.

Staff of religious venues are only allowed to work if they have received two vaccine doses. If a religious group wishes to hold an event with 500 or more participants, it must present an epidemic prevention plan to the local government for approval.

In the wake of a cluster infection that started at a branch of the Tasty steakhouse in Taoyuan, restaurants are now required to more strictly enforce the use of a real-name registration system. Eateries are also expected to measure body temperatures, provide hand-washing equipment, and keep adequate disinfection supplies. Toasting at individual tables is prohibited.

Businesses and public venues must also continue to implement real-name registration, measure body temperatures, and strengthen cleaning, as well as monitor the health of employees and respond immediately to incidents involving confirmed cases.

Crowd control must be strengthened in stores, supermarkets, and markets, with a social distance of 1.5 meters indoors and 1 m outdoors.
