Lithuanian rum can be pre-ordered at Taiwan FamilyMarts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pre-orders for Lithuanian rum can be placed at FamilyMart convenience stores by the end January and will be available at retailers run by the Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation (TTLC) Feb. 1.

The state-owned spirits distributor said Saturday (Jan. 22) that a total of 6,000 bottles of dark rum from Lithuania, priced at NT$600 (US$21.66) for a bottle of 700 mililiters, can be purchased starting in February at its shops across the country. About 1,800 bottles can be pre-ordered via kiosk at FamilyMarts, per CNA.

This is the first batch of a shipment of 24,000 bottles of the liquor, manufactured by MV Group Production, which Taiwan bought to prevent a potential Chinese customs block in December in support of the Baltic nation. Beijing has hit Lithuania with a string of sanctions for forging closer ties with Taiwan.

According to TTLC, the bottles will feature packaging that sports the national flags of both countries in a commemorative design. To promote the product, the first of its kind on the local market, a government agency offered tips for cooking with rum in an illustrative Facebook post earlier this month.



Rum features national flags of Lithuania and Taiwan. (CNA photo)