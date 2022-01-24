Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Jan. 24) announced 15 local COVID cases, a substantial decrease from the 52 reported Sunday (Jan. 23).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 36 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include 10 males and five females ranging from under 10 years old to their 50s. Of these cases, eight were detected in Kaohsiung, four in Taoyuan, and three in Yilan County.

Imported cases

The 36 imported cases include 21 males and 15 females ranging in age from under 5 years old to their 70s. Of these, 23 tested positive upon arrival at the airport, while 13 tested positive during quarantine.

Between Jan. 9 and 23, they arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. (20 cases), Palau, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Haiti, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, and Belgium. The country of origin for five cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 5,463,663 COVID tests, with 5,444,547 coming back negative. Of the 18,376 confirmed cases, 3,404 were imported, 14,918 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 119 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease.