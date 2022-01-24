X-ray Detector Market is expected to be worth US $ 11.93 billion by 2030 | (CAGR): compound annual growth rate of 8%

The global market for X-ray detectors in 2021 was US $ 5.97 billion. During the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will grow at 8%, and in 2030 the global market will be. Expected to reach US $ 11.93 billion.

X-rays, which are high-energy electromagnetic radiation, can pass through most objects, including humans. X-rays can be used in veterinary, medical, dental, industrial, security, etc. It has a wide range of uses. However, it is most commonly used in medical images to generate images of tissues and structures in the body. Medical images consist of passing an X-ray beam through the body. Some of the X-rays are absorbed or scattered by the internal tissue and the detector produces different patterns. The X-ray detector measures the X-ray flux, spectrum, and spatial distribution. X-ray photography, computer Tomography (CT), mammography, and angiography are the most common uses of x-rays in medical imaging.

Factors Affecting



Market Growth Market Growth: Digital detectors also contribute to the growth of the X-ray detector market Offers many advantages.



Market momentum : Growth of digital imaging technology is driving the global X-ray detector market.



Market threat : High price of digital X-ray equipment is for market growth May have a negative impact.



Market Opportunities : Coupled with the growth of medical tourism in developing countries, the demand for wireless X-ray detectors provides favorable opportunities for growth in the coming years.



COVID-19 Impact analysis



COVID-19 used stimulus funds to fund diagnostic X-ray systems, enabling the highly needed diagnostic imaging infrastructure and achieving unexpected growth in the radiography market. If the patient’s reverse transcriptional polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) is positive, chest x-ray is often the first imaging test. In addition, mobile digital radiography (DR) systems are used for pneumonia. It is at the forefront of the initial screening and the more serious stages of COVID-19 disease thereafter. In addition, mobile digital radiography (DR) systems are more affordable than (CT) computer tomography systems. Therefore, it can provide imaging capabilities for diagnosing COVID-19 in emerging countries. The market has grown as COVID-19 has surged in demand for digital radiography.



North America is an X-ray detector. It dominates the market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

List of major companies on the global market for X-ray detectors

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Analogic Corporation (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC)

Canon, Incorporated

Carestream Health, Incorporated

Comet Holding (YXLON International GmbH)

Detection Technology Plc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems)

General Electric

Konica Minolta Holdings Incorporated

Koninklijke Philips NV

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Teledyne DALSA, Incorporated)

Thales Group (Trixell)

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Vieworks Co., Limited

Rayence Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis



The fragmentation of the global X-ray detector market focuses on types, technologies, portability, platforms, panel types, applications, and regions.



Type-based segmentation



• Direct federal procurement



• Cesium iodide Procurement



• Gadrinium oxysulfide federal procurement



technology-based segmentation



• Flat panel detector (FPD)



• Calculated X-ray detector



• Line scan detector



• Charge coupling element detector



Portability-based segmentation



and mobile federal procurement data ( FPD)



· Fixed Federal Procurement Data (FPD)



Platform-Based Segmentation

· Digital Federal Procurement Data (FPD)



· Retrofit Federal Procurement Data (FPD)



Panel Type-Based Segmentation



· Large Area Federal Procurement Data (FPD)



· Small Area Federation Procurement Data (FPD)



Application-Based Segmentation



/ Medical Field



Still Images

Mammography

Orthopedics

Chest imaging

Oncology

Other still image applications

Dynamic imaging

Fluorescence perspective

Surgical image processing

Cardiovascular imaging

Spine image

· Dental Applications



· Security Uses



· Animal Applications



· Industrial Uses



by Region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

