3D Printed Ceramics Market is expected to reach US $ 505.7 million by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate 16%

The global market for 3D printed ceramics is projected to reach US $ 132.8 million in 2021 and US $ 505.7 million in 2030. The global market is projected to reach US $ 505.7 million in 2022 to 2030. The annual average growth rate (CAGR) is 16%.



The computer controls 3D printing of ceramics to create a 3D model of the scanned object. Ceramics are more than standard 3D printing. Excellent durability. Ceramics used for 3D printing can withstand temperatures up to 1700 ° C or 3092 ° F. Ceramics made with 3D printing are turquoise, anis green, oyster blue. Available in a variety of colors, including tableware and interiors, as well as food and beverage printing. Ceramic 3D printers can create 3D objects. Surgeons, engineers, designers, architects, etc. Used by experts to create illustration models to explain the concept to clients and students. For high temperature applications, the aerospace and automotive industries also use ceramic prototypes.

Factors affecting the growth of the market



market growth: 3-dimensional printing market, health care, electronic equipment, variety, such as aerospace It is growing as investment in 3D printing in various industries is increasing.



Market Opportunity: With increasing demand for 3D printing technology, ceramic 3D printing can be adopted in many industries. It is sexual and thereby creates favorable opportunities for global market players.



Market threats: 3D printers and printing materials are very expensive for industrial use and are limiting their growth. As a result. This factor may slow market growth during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the 3D printed ceramic market. North America and Europe have the most impact. Received two regions and some of the largest players are active there. Companies in these regions reported a decline in revenue in 2020. The 3D printing ceramic market is due to the closure of factories. It has been adversely affected. COVID-19 has a short-term impact on the market, but it can have a long-term impact.



North America dominated the 3D printed ceramics market, but the Asia-Pacific region It will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

List of major players profiled in the global 3D printing ceramic market



· The ExOne Company



· Prodways Group



· Voxeljet AG



· Admatec Europe BV



· Sintokogio Limited



· Kwambio Incorporate



· Lithoz GmbH



· Steinbach AG



· Tethon 3D



· EnvisionTEC Incorporated



· Other Prominent Players



Segment Analysis



The fragmentation of the global 3D printing ceramic market focuses on types, end-use industries, shapes, and regions.



Type-based segmentation –



Technical ceramics



-Classic ceramics



End-use Industry-based segmentation



-Aerospace-Defense



-Healthcare



-Automotive



· Electronics



· Other



shape-based segmentation



· Powders



· Filaments



· Liquids



by region



North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions



