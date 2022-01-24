Aromatherapy Market Expected to be US $ 5 Billion by 2030 | (CAGR) Compound Annual Growth Rate: 12%

The global market for aromatherapy is projected to reach US $ 1.7 billion in 2021 and US $ 5 billion in 2030, with a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030.



Aromatherapy is used as an alternative medicine for various diseases. Aromatherapy promotes health and well-being by using natural plant extracts. Aromatherapy is essential oil , Aroma essential oils can improve physical, mental and mental health. Aromatherapy can improve psychological and physical well-being. The effects of fragrance therapy include improving sleep quality, managing pain, reducing stress, relieving labor discomfort, relieving depression and anxiety, fighting bacteria, viruses and fungi. Aromatherapy The most common essential oils used in are lemon, lemongrass, eucalyptus, lavender, geranium, rosemary, chamomile and tea tree.

Factors that influence market growth



Market driving force: Increased awareness of essential oils for therapeutic use and preference for natural products, combined with forecast period May drive market growth.



Market Growth : The global aromatherapy market has many health benefits such as relaxation, sleep, insomnia treatment, mood improvement, and influenza treatment. Expected to grow.



Market threats : Essential oils are toxic and lack proper guidelines, limiting market growth. Regulatory restrictions such as labeling that producers must list for each essential oil category. Is a factor that impedes market growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Aromatherapy utilizes volatile aroma components extracted from the leaves, stems, flowers, bark, roots, etc. of plants. It has antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-infective effects and helps maintain health. Essential oils Is essential for several major industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics and toiletries, home care, aromatherapy, healthcare, feed, etc. In addition, it is highly suitable for the treatment of sleep disorders, stress conditions, depression and immune disorders. The use of quality essential oils is also favored. Thus, COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the aromatherapy market. Lockdowns have occurred in many regions, healthcare products, food and beverages, Increased consumption of cosmetics and toiletries, home care, aromatherapy, feed, etc. As a result, global demand for aromatherapy products has increased.



North America leads the global market in 2021 and is the most Profitable. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest annual average growth rate during the forecast period.



List of major companies on the global market for aromatherapy



· dōTERRA



· Edens Garden, Incorporated



· Young Living Essential Oils



· Frontier Natural Products Co-op



· Rocky Mountain Oils , LLC



· Plant Therapy Essential Oils



· Florihana



· Biolandes SA



· Mountain Rose Herbs



· Ryohin Keikaku Co., Limited



· Falcon Essential Oils



· Other Prominent Players



Segment Analysis



Applications, Distribution Channels, End Uses, Regions.



Product-Based Segmentation

Consumables



Essential Oils

Single



Item o Herbaceous



o Woody



o Spicy



o Floral



o Citrus



o Earthy



o Camouflage



o Other



blended



carrier oils



/ equipment



o Ultrasonic



o Nebulizing



o Evaporative



o Heat –



based segmentation



/ topical application



/ airborne diffusion



· Segmentation based on direct inhalation applications

· –Relaxation · –Skin



care, hair care



· –Pain management



· –Cold / cough



· –Insomnia



· –Scar management



· –Other



sales channel based segmentation



(DTC) direct to consumers



o Retail



o E-Commerce,



Business -to-Business



Segmentation

, Home Use



, Spa and Wellness Centers



, Hospitals, Clinics



, Yoga and Meditation Centers



, Direct to Consumer



,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)



United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

