Medical Display Market expected to be worth US $ 3896.7 million by 2030 | Average annual growth: 6%

The global market for medical displays is projected to reach US $ 2306.4 million in 2021 and US $ 3896.7 million in 2030. The global market will grow on average annually during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. It is expected to grow at a rate (CAGR) of 6%.



Medical display technology provides sharper, sharper, less noisy and detailed images and is more durable than professional displays. Longer life than displays. Standardly used in mammography, chest images, bone images, etc. The problem with image accuracy on medical displays is “uniformity correction,” which allows brightness and color to look the same everywhere. There are various technologies such as. Reproducible and appropriate image display system is an important component of the information technology infrastructure of the medical department. Due to the progress of image technology, the aging of the population, and the evolution of epidemiological patterns. , Medical image processing equipment is more important than ever.

Factors Affecting



Market Growth Market Growth: Increase in hybrid operating rooms, shorten product lifecycle for medical displays, minimal invasiveness Treatment preferences contribute to market growth.



Market demand: Hybrid operating rooms are used for a variety of applications such as intravascular surgery, spinal and neurosurgery, orthopedic trauma surgery, heart surgery, etc. Hospitals In addition to enabling advanced surgery in the medical display market, this feature also increases the demand for the entire medical display market.



Market threat: Market growth due to trends in medical display refurbishment and market saturation in developed markets COVID



-19 Impact Analysis In the COVID



-19 pandemic, the demand for medical displays has increased due to the surge in hospitalized patients and the increase in virus-infected persons.



We imposed a blockade to stop production of these displays. As a result, the supply chain deteriorated and there was a shortage of raw materials.



In response to the pandemic, surgeons postponed some surgical procedures and were urgent. Only treatment was available. Therefore, hospitals and medical institutions have shifted resources such as medical displays from other departments to meet the growing demand for COVID-19 wards.



In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region will have the largest share of the global medical display market and is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years



List of major companies in the global market for medical displays



· ASUSTek Computer Incorporated



· Axiomtek Co., Limited



· Barco NV



· BenQ Medical Technology Corporation



· Coje Co., Limited



· Dell Technologies Incorporated



· Diva Laboratories Limited



· Double Black Imaging Corporation



· Eizo Corporation



· FSN Medical Technologies



· NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC



· Sony Group Corporation



· Other Prominent Players



Segment Analysis

The fragmentation of the medical display market focuses on applications, panel sizes, resolutions, devices, and regions.



Application-based segmentation

, digital pathology



, multimodality



, surgery



, radiation



, mammography



, and other



panel sizes. Based on segmentation



· Panels up to 22.9 inches



· 23.0-26.9 inch panels



27.0-41.9-inch panels



42-inch and above



resolution-based segmentation



up



to 2MP · 2.1-4MP · 4.1-8



megapixels



· 8MP and above



devices Based on segmentation



mobile



desktop



all-



in-one by region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

