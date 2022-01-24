Copper Foil Market is expected to be worth US $ 35.37 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 10%

The global copper foil market was US $ 15 billion in 2021. It will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, and the global market will reach 35.37 billion in 2030. Expected to reach US $.



Copper foil is a copper-based material mixed with other elements. This copper foil tape is for stained glass as well as (EMI / RFI) electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference shields, It is used in a variety of applications, such as for arts and crafts. It is also popular for batteries, motors, labels, etc. Copper foil is available in thicknesses from 5 μm to 105 μm. Also, electronics grade. Also known as. The use of copper foil is essential for modern electronic equipment. Printed circuit boards rely on copper foil for shielding and electromagnetics. Thin and light used in this way. Foil can easily seal two halves of glass without much effort.

Factors affecting the growth of the market



growth of the market: advances in technology, such as augmented reality (AR) and the internet of things (IoT) Integrated into consumer electronics and increasing sales. This area of ​​innovation has the potential to provide growth opportunities for electronic components, including copper foil, thus driving the growth of the global copper foil market.



Market momentum: The rapid growth of the electronics industry, which consists of various electronic devices and systems, is a major driver of the global copper foil market.



Market threat: Aluminum foil is an easy alternative to copper foil However, in the future there may be a shortage of high yields of copper, which could slow the growth of the global copper foil market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 The pandemic had a negative impact on the global copper foil market. The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant losses to some companies in the electronics industry. As a result, all production facilities were suddenly closed. As a result, electrical and electronic product manufacturers were unable to obtain raw materials. As a result, market revenue and demand declined. The Asia-Pacific region gained the largest share of the copper foil market and during the forecast period. Grow at the fastest speed.



List of major companies in the global copper foil market



· Carl Schlenk AG



· Doosan Corporation



· Furukawa Electric Co. Limited



· JXTG Holdings Incorporated



· Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Limited



· Rogers Corporation



· SKC, Incorporated



· Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Limited

· Targray Technology International Incorporated · UACJ Corporation

· Other Prominent Players



Segment Analysis



And region-focused.



Application-based segmentation



-Printed board



-Battery



-Electromagnetic shield



-Other



End-use Industry-based segmentation



-Electrical and electronic



-Automotive



-Industrial equipment



-Building and construction



-Medical



-Aerospace and defense



-Other



product type-based segmentation



-Rolled copper foil



-Electrolytic copper foil

by region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

