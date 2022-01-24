Penguins rally to beat Jets 3-2 in SO

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan makes his point to referee Kevin Pollock (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the W... Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan makes his point to referee Kevin Pollock (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. The Penguins won in a shootout 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter (77) returns to the bench after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Pi... Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter (77) returns to the bench after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. The Penguins won in a shootout 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) celebrates his goal with teammates as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) collects himself durin... Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) celebrates his goal with teammates as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) collects himself during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. The Penguins won in a shootout 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the road-weary Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Sunday.

The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five.

Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for the Penguins.

Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck had 36 saves. The Jets finished 3-3-2 on an eight-game, three-week trip that began on Jan. 2 and included games in three different time zones.

SENATORS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots as Ottawa ended a three-game losing streak.

Artem Zub and Tim Stützle scored for the Senators. Forsberg had 13 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and 10 in the third to get his first win since Dec. 14 after going 0-2-1 in four games in between.

Sean Kuraly scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzilikins had 31 saves. The Blue Jackets lost for the third time in four games overall, and third straight at home.

KINGS 3, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Cal Petersen made 23 saves to lift Los Angeles.

Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Kings, who snapped a three-game losing streak to start a six-game trip.

Jesper Bratt scored twice for the Devils and Damon Severson had two assists. Jon Gillies, coming off his first win since 2018 the previous night, had 34 saves.