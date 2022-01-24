Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Indonesian migrant workers have been fined a total of NT$270,000 (US$9,700) for stepping out of their quarantine rooms for one minute and their employer has been stuck with the bill.

The Kaohsiung Branch of the Administrative Enforcement Agency (AEA) under the Ministry of Justice (AEA Kaohsiung) on Monday (Jan. 24) announced that two Indonesian fishery workers arrived in Taiwan by plane on Nov. 15, 2020. After landing in Taiwan, they checked into an epidemic prevention hotel, but stepped out of their rooms on the evening of Nov. 22 to buy some food, reported UDN.

After the two walked into the hotel lobby, staff realized that they had violated epidemic prevention regulations and told them to immediately return to their rooms. Although they had only left their rooms for a little more than one minute, this was still a violation of epidemic prevention rules and were fined NT$100,000 by the health department in accordance with regulations.

However, they failed to pay the fines within the required time period. The health department then repeatedly urged the workers to pay the fines, but to no avail.

The case was then forwarded to AEA Kaohsiung, which notified the workers that they would need to pay a total of NT$270,000 for both the fines and room fees. After carrying out an investigation, the AEA found that the Indonesian nationals worked for a fishery firm in Kaohsiung City.

The employer initially garnished the worker's wages. However, after the workers went out to sea on a fishing boat, the company's owner became concerned about the financial burden placed on the workers and later opted to pay NT$272,000 in fines on their behalf.



Document listing quarantine violation by migrant workers. (Kaohsiung City Government Department of Health)