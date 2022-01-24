Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute

Employer opts to fork over NT$270,000 after Indonesian workers fail to pay fine

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/24 12:15
(Kaohsiung Branch, Administrative Enforcement Agency, Ministry of Justice image)

(Kaohsiung Branch, Administrative Enforcement Agency, Ministry of Justice image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Indonesian migrant workers have been fined a total of NT$270,000 (US$9,700) for stepping out of their quarantine rooms for one minute and their employer has been stuck with the bill.

The Kaohsiung Branch of the Administrative Enforcement Agency (AEA) under the Ministry of Justice (AEA Kaohsiung) on Monday (Jan. 24) announced that two Indonesian fishery workers arrived in Taiwan by plane on Nov. 15, 2020. After landing in Taiwan, they checked into an epidemic prevention hotel, but stepped out of their rooms on the evening of Nov. 22 to buy some food, reported UDN.

After the two walked into the hotel lobby, staff realized that they had violated epidemic prevention regulations and told them to immediately return to their rooms. Although they had only left their rooms for a little more than one minute, this was still a violation of epidemic prevention rules and were fined NT$100,000 by the health department in accordance with regulations.

However, they failed to pay the fines within the required time period. The health department then repeatedly urged the workers to pay the fines, but to no avail.

The case was then forwarded to AEA Kaohsiung, which notified the workers that they would need to pay a total of NT$270,000 for both the fines and room fees. After carrying out an investigation, the AEA found that the Indonesian nationals worked for a fishery firm in Kaohsiung City.

The employer initially garnished the worker's wages. However, after the workers went out to sea on a fishing boat, the company's owner became concerned about the financial burden placed on the workers and later opted to pay NT$272,000 in fines on their behalf.

Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Document listing quarantine violation by migrant workers. (Kaohsiung City Government Department of Health)
quarantine evader
quarantine evaders
quarantine violation
quarantine violations
epidemic prevention hotel
epidemic prevention hotels
quarantine
Indonesian fisherman
Indonesian migrant workers

RELATED ARTICLES

Change of route costs man in Taiwan NT$600,000 for quarantine breach
Change of route costs man in Taiwan NT$600,000 for quarantine breach
2022/01/22 10:13
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
2022/01/21 09:53
Indonesian fishery worker diagnosed with COVID in Taiwan’s Penghu
Indonesian fishery worker diagnosed with COVID in Taiwan’s Penghu
2022/01/14 20:45
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
2022/01/14 16:46
Quarantine taxis in Taiwan banned from taking ordinary passengers amid outbreak
Quarantine taxis in Taiwan banned from taking ordinary passengers amid outbreak
2022/01/10 17:36