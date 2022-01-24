Alexa
Grundstrom lifts Kings to 3-2 win over Devils

By ALLAN KREDA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/24 10:58
Los Angeles Kings left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game agains...

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hocke...

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen clears the puck in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period of an NHL...

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2...

Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (55) reacts after losing his stick while battling for the puck with New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severs...

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) passes the puck in front of New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson during the first period of an NHL h...

Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) controls the puck in front of New Jersey Devils defenseman Colton White during the first period of an NHL ...

Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) is congratulated after scoring a goal by Phillip Danault (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey g...

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Cal Petersen made 23 saves to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win over New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Kings, who snapped a three-game losing streak to start a six-game trip.

Jesper Bratt scored twice for the Devils and Damon Severson had two assists. Jon Gillies, coming off his first win since 2018 the previous night, had 34 saves.

Gillies, a 28-year-old journeyman acquired from St. Louis last month, has played for five teams this season, including two in the AHL and one in the ECHL.

Gundstrom’s sixth goal of the season came at 11:05 of the third with an assist to veteran forward Dustin Brown, who is in his 18th season with the Kings.

Bratt opened the scoring 2:37 into the game, beating Petersen on a breakaway.

Iafallo tied it at 5:47 when he rifled the puck past Gillies for his 12th goal.

Bratt then scored on the power play, his team-leading 13th goal of the season, with 2:26 remaining in the period to put New Jersey ahead 2-1.

The 23-year-old Bratt, a sixth-round pick by the Devils in 2016, leads the team with a career-best 36 points. It was the fourth straight game the Devils notched a power-play goal.

Arvidsson tied it again with 4:01 left in the second for his 10th of the season.

NOTES: Kings D Drew Doughty played his 998th career game. ... The Kings won the previous meeting this season, 3-2 in overtime in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. ... The Devils last hosted the Kings on Feb. 8, 2020, a 3-0 New Jersey win. ... The Devils scratched D Mason Geertsen and F Jesper Boqvist and F Marian Studenic. ... The Kings scratched F Rasmus Kupari and D Austin Strand. ... The Devils are 4-10-2 against the Western Conference and are 1-4-2 in second games of back to backs.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

Kings: At the New York Rangers on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-24 12:16 GMT+08:00

