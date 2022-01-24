Alexa
Vikings interview 49ers' DeMeco Ryans after win vs. Packers

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 10:09
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Sunday for their head coach vacancy, the eighth candidate to meet virtually with the organization.

Ryans directed a remarkable performance by the 49ers defense on Saturday in a 13-10 victory at Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 49ers will play at Los Angeles next weekend in the NFC championship game.

The 37-year-old Ryans is in his first season as defensive coordinator and his fifth year as an assistant for the 49ers. He played 10 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker for Houston (2006-11) and Philadelphia (2012-15), winning the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2006 and landing a first-team All-Pro selection in 2007.

The Vikings have identified Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as the finalists for their general manager job. They're set for second interviews this week.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

