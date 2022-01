44 Australians heading to Beijing for Winter Olympics

FILE - Scotty James, of Australia, rides during the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Snow Park at he Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in S... FILE - Scotty James, of Australia, rides during the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Snow Park at he Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. James has come a long way since his dad bought him a $10 snowboard from a shop that was using it as a doorstop. He’s won three world championship titles, six World Cup races and six Winter X medals, including three gold. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will send 44 athletes to the Winter Olympics beginning Feb. 4 in Beijing — 23 women and 21 men in 10 disciplines.

The Australian Olympic Committee said Monday that snowboarder Scotty James and mogul skier Britt Cox will compete at their fourth Olympics, joining just six other Australians to compete at four or more Winter Games.

Another 12 athletes will compete at their third Olympics, 10 athletes return for their second while 20 athletes will make their Olympic debut.

With an average age of 25.43, the team features four teenagers, with snowboarder Valentino Guseli the youngest at 16.

Freestyle skiing, which incorporates moguls, aerials, free ski and ski cross, is the largest team with 13 athletes, followed by snowboard with 11.

Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt will make history as Australia’s first Olympic curlers in the mixed event, while Bree Walker will contest the women’s monobob as it makes its Olympic debut.

Sophie Ash (moguls) and Gabi Ash (aerials) will also become the first Australian sisters to compete on the same Winter Olympics team.

