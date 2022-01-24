1st batch out of 10,000 Merck COVID pills arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first batch out of 10,000 doses of Merck's COVID medication Molnupiravir arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Monday morning (Jan. 24), marking the first time Taiwan has received medication designed to treat the disease.

The doses purchased by Taiwan were not originally scheduled to be delivered until after the Lunar New Year. However, due to the efforts of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), the first batch arrived from the U.S. on Monday morning.

The oral antiviral pills were transported on EVA Air Flight BR641. After departing from Chicago, it landed at the Taoyuan airport at 5:18 a.m. on Monday morning, reported CNA.



(CNA photo)

After disinfection operations are completed, the goods placed in the cargo hold will be unloaded by ground staff. After confirmation by customs officers, they will be transported to a cargo warehouse for storage and subsequent customs declaration and transportation operations.

Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Jan. 11 announced that it had provided emergency use authorization (EUA) for Molnupiravir. The CECC purchased a total of 10,000 doses, which are expected to arrive in more batches after the Lunar New Year holiday.

CECC advisor Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) recently stated that Molnupiravir is mainly suitable for adults at risk of severe illness and have been diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID within five days of onset, and who are not clinically suitable for other treatment methods.

After they complete their treatment, patients will undergo quarantine in accordance with regulations to ensure the clearance of the viral infection and to lower the possibility of transmission. Chang said that those at risk of severe illness include people over the age of 60 or people who suffer from diabetes, obesity, chronic kidney disease, severe heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cancer.