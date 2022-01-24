Alexa
Taiwan Railways station becomes temporary chicken shelter

Station staff helps care for hens that were prohibited on trains

  108
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/24 10:10
Pet hens cared for at a train station in Taiwan. 

Pet hens cared for at a train station in Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Staff at a Taiwan Railways station assumed the role of chicken keepers on Friday (Jan. 21) when a college student was stopped from taking his pet hens with him on a ride home.

A National Dong Hwa University student had planned to travel home by train with a pair of pet hens, but failed to do so because the animals are now allowed on board according to the company’s rules. Personnel at the Zhixue Station in Hualien then decided to pet-sit the birds for the student for a couple of days before he returned.

A photo shared on social media shows the hens housed in makeshift cardboard coops, with holes cut out for airflow and water cups installed. A sheet of paper on the box reads: “Chicken that can’t travel with their owner. To be picked up in three days.”

According to Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), the station staff made the temporary cages to keep the birds warm during the cool weather, a move that many netizens found sweet and considerate, per CNA.

TRA urged passengers to pay attention to rules concerning pets on trains. Animals such as cats, dogs, rabbits, fish, and small avians are allowed, but not chickens, snakes, or animals deemed dangerous or posing public health risks. A pet should be kept in a container no bigger than 55 cm long, 45 cm wide, and 38 cm tall.
