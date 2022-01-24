Alexa
West Indies' chase ends 1 run short as England holds on

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 08:26
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — West Indies went down fighting Sunday after smashing England for 28 in the final over and losing the second Twenty20 international by just one run to leave the five-match series level at 1-1.

England, which followed up its 4-0 Ashes defeat with a nine-wicket loss to West Indies in the T20 opener on Saturday, appeared on course for an easy victory. After losing the toss, England scored 171-8, including 45 for opener Jason Roy off 31 balls, before reducing West Indies to 78-7 after 13 overs.

At 111-8, West Indies still needed 60 runs off the last three overs before letting rip to finish agonizingly short on 170-8.

West Indies' Akeal Hosein hit Saqib Mahmood for three straight sixes off the last three balls of the game, finishing on 44 not out off 16 balls with three fours and four sixes. Romario Shepherd was also 44 not out in 28 deliveries, with one four and five sixes.

Moeen Ali was the outstanding bowler for England, returning 3-24 off four overs.

The third T20 is on Wednesday.

