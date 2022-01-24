Land carries St. Francis (Pa.) past Sacred Heart 85-74

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Maxwell Land tied his career high with 20 points as St. Francis (Pa.) beat Sacred Heart 85-74 on Sunday.

Myles Thompson had 17 points and six assists for St. Francis (Pa.) (7-12, 3-5 Northeast Conference). Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 15 points. Marlon Hargis had 13 points.

Aaron Clarke scored a career-high 26 points and had eight assists for the Pioneers (7-12, 3-3). Tyler Thomas added 12 points. Bryce Johnson had 11 points.

