Defense shines as Evansville defeats Illinois St. 56-53

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 06:43
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance recorded 18 points as Evansville edged past Illinois State 56-53 on Sunday.

Shamar Givance made a layup for a 54-52 lead with 15 seconds left and the Purple Aces held on after Illinois State's Kendall Lewis made the first but missed the second free throw with 3 seconds left.

Noah Frederking added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Aces, who forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Evan Kuhlman had 12 points for Evansville (5-13, 1-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak.

Antonio Reeves had 23 points for the Redbirds (10-10, 3-4). Mark Freeman added 11 points.

The Purple Aces evened the season series against the Redbirds. Illinois State defeated Evansville 94-56 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-24 08:08 GMT+08:00

