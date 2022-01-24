Alexa
Ford scores 20 to lift Wagner past Merrimack 71-57

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 06:36
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Elijah Ford had a season-high 20 points as Wagner won its ninth straight game, defeating Merrimack 71-57 on Sunday.

Ford shot 9 for 11 from the floor.

Zaire Williams had 16 points for Wagner (12-2, 6-0 Northeast Conference). Alex Morales added 12 points and six rebounds. Will Martinez had 11 points.

Jordan Minor had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (8-12, 3-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Mikey Watkins added 14 points. Malik Edmead had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-24 08:08 GMT+08:00

