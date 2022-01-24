Alexa
Jimerson scores 31 to lift Saint Louis over UMass 90-59

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 06:12
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had a career-high 31 points as Saint Louis rolled past UMass 90-59 on Sunday.

Jimerson made 7 of his 10 3-pointers for the Billikens (12-6, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), who have won four straight at home. Jordan Nesbitt pitched in with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Yuri Collins added 10 points and 12 assists.

Trent Buttrick had 17 points for the Minutemen (8-10, 1-5). Javohn Garcia added 14 points.

The Billikens evened the season series against the Minutemen. UMass defeated Saint Louis 91-85 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-24 07:43 GMT+08:00

