Pipkins leads Purdue Fort Wayne over Youngstown St. 82-71

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 06:03
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins had 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne got past Youngstown State 82-71 on Sunday.

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (11-8, 6-4 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey added 13 points and six assists. Bobby Planutis had 11 points.

William Dunn scored a season-high 20 points for the Penguins (10-10, 4-6). Tevin Olison added 17 points. Dwayne Cohill had 12 points.

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Penguins this season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Youngstown State 71-61 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-24 07:42 GMT+08:00

