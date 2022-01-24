Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kiss lifts Bryant past St. Francis 85-68

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 06:19
Kiss lifts Bryant past St. Francis 85-68

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 25 points as Bryant beat St. Francis of New York 85-68 on Sunday.

Charles Pride had 18 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (10-8, 6-1 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Hall Elisias added 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Adham Eleeda had seven rebounds. Greg Calixte had a career-high five blocks plus 8 points.

Patrick Emilien had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers (5-14, 2-6). Rob Higgins added 15 points and eight assists. Jack Hemphill had 13 points. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-24 07:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Over 300 foreign workers at Taiwan’s Askey sent to centralized quarantine
Over 300 foreign workers at Taiwan’s Askey sent to centralized quarantine
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
"