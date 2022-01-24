Alexa
Miller, McClary carry Monmouth over Manhattan 78-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 05:55
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Walker Miller had 19 points to lead five Monmouth players in double figures as the Hawks topped Manhattan 78-62 on Sunday. Marcus McClary added 18 points for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds Jr. chipped in 12, George Papas scored 10 and Nikkei Rutty had 10. McClary also had seven rebounds, while Papas posted seven rebounds.

Jose Perez had 22 points for the Jaspers (10-6, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nick Brennen added 13 points. Samir Stewart had 10 points.

Ant Nelson, the Jaspers' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, was held to 3 points (1 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-24 07:41 GMT+08:00

"