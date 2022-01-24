Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue works the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Jan. ... Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue works the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) drives against New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball ga... Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) drives against New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks against Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, ... New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks against Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau works the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, Ja... New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau works the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) doubles over in pain after an apparent injury alongside guard Alec Burks (18) during the second half of ... New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) doubles over in pain after an apparent injury alongside guard Alec Burks (18) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) dribbles the ball up the court against New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) and center Nerlens Noel, ri... Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) dribbles the ball up the court against New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) and center Nerlens Noel, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, ... New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday.

Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games.

Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to a 66-61 halftime lead. New York shot 24 for 49 from from the field in the first half, including 11 for 21 from behind the 3-point range.