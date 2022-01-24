Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday.
Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games.
Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to a 66-61 halftime lead. New York shot 24 for 49 from from the field in the first half, including 11 for 21 from behind the 3-point range.