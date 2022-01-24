Alexa
Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 05:21
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, ...
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) dribbles the ball up the court against New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) and center Nerlens Noel, ri...
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) doubles over in pain after an apparent injury alongside guard Alec Burks (18) during the second half of ...
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau works the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, Ja...
New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks against Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, ...
Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) drives against New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball ga...
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue works the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Jan. ...

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday.

Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games.

Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to a 66-61 halftime lead. New York shot 24 for 49 from from the field in the first half, including 11 for 21 from behind the 3-point range.

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Over 300 foreign workers at Taiwan’s Askey sent to centralized quarantine
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
