Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gloria and Emilio Estefan mural unveiled in Miami

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 03:59
Gloria and Emilio Estefan mural unveiled in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A new mural honoring Gloria and Emilio Estefan has been unveiled in Miami’s Little Havana.

Local artist Disem305 painted the giant mural depicting the power couple of Latin pop in the 1980s when they came out with smash hits such as “Conga” and “Rhythm is Gonna Get You.”

The artwork was unveiled at a Saturday event, attended by city officials and the couple's son Nayib Estefan.

“My parents have always been this big to me, but it's amazing to see them preserved in one of their finest moments in the 80s in Miami,” Nayib Estefan told WTVJ.

The giant mural is part of a local effort by the Kcull Life Foundation to partner up with local artists to improve historic neighborhoods and preserve Cuban American. A well-known costume shop on the Calle Ocho donated the wall.

The foundation also recently presented another mural to salsa artist Celia Cruz, who is also Cuban.

Updated : 2022-01-24 06:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Over 300 foreign workers at Taiwan’s Askey sent to centralized quarantine
Over 300 foreign workers at Taiwan’s Askey sent to centralized quarantine
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
"