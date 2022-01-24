Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Armenia's president resigns, says office has no power

By Associated Press
2022/01/24 04:02
Armenia's president resigns, says office has no power

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The president of Armenia has announced his resignation, complaining that his office is not granted sufficient powers to allow him to be an effective head of state.

Armen Sarkissian was chosen as president by the national parliament in 2018 as Armenia was transitioning from a presidential system of government to a parliamentary one. He was recommended for the job by outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan.

In his resignation statement Sunday, Sarkissian said when he decided to take the post, “I was relying on the proposal made to me, according to which the new presidential institution will have tools, opportunities to influence foreign policy, economic, investment policy.”

But, he said, “the president does not have the necessary tools.”

Under the system of government begun in 2018, the president is head of state but is largely a figurehead.

After Sarkissian was inaugurated as president, Sargsyan was named prime minister. But that move to remain the country's leader sparked mass protests and he resigned a week later. Protest leader Nikol Pashinyan became prime minister.

Updated : 2022-01-24 06:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Over 300 foreign workers at Taiwan’s Askey sent to centralized quarantine
Over 300 foreign workers at Taiwan’s Askey sent to centralized quarantine
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
"