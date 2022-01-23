Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 23:06
THROUGH JANUARY 22

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 1.00
Frederik Andersen Carolina 27 1569 53 2.03
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1445 50 2.08
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 32 1887 66 2.10
Jack Campbell Toronto 29 1690 63 2.24
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 27 1627 61 2.25
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 75 2.26
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1352 51 2.26
Antti Raanta Carolina 10 511 20 2.35
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 28 1615 64 2.38
Juuse Saros Nashville 35 2066 82 2.38
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 14 797 33 2.48
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50
John Gibson Anaheim 29 1753 74 2.53
Vitek Vanecek Washington 21 1181 50 2.54
Linus Ullmark Boston 20 1177 50 2.55
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 25 1478 63 2.56
Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 9 490 21 2.57
Jaroslav Halak Vancouver 8 440 19 2.59
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 32 1899 83 2.62

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 23 7 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 35 2066 22 11 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 32 1887 21 7 4
Frederik Andersen Carolina 27 1569 21 6 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 28 1615 20 3 3
Jack Campbell Toronto 29 1690 19 6 3
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 28 1552 19 5 1
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1445 19 4 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 32 1899 17 14 1
Robin Lehner Vegas 29 1687 16 11 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 24 1419 15 8 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 31 1823 14 12 5
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 24 1277 14 9 1
Linus Ullmark Boston 20 1177 14 5 0
John Gibson Anaheim 29 1753 13 10 6
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 27 1627 13 9 5
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 28 1615 13 12 3
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 22 1268 13 8 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 21 1190 13 4 3
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 30 1701 12 11 5
James Reimer San Jose 22 1167 12 8 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1445 50 737 .936 19 4 2
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1352 51 662 .928 11 7 5
Frederik Andersen Carolina 27 1569 53 685 .928 21 6 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 32 1887 66 848 .928 21 7 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 29 1690 63 805 .927 19 6 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 35 2066 82 1015 .925 22 11 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 28 1615 64 788 .925 20 3 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 27 1627 61 738 .924 13 9 5
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 14 797 33 391 .922 9 2 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 75 881 .922 23 7 3
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 29 1753 74 852 .920 13 10 6
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 32 1899 83 914 .917 17 14 1
Jaroslav Halak Vancouver 8 440 19 205 .915 1 4 2
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 30 1701 79 847 .915 12 11 5
Linus Ullmark Boston 20 1177 50 535 .915 14 5 0
James Reimer San Jose 22 1167 55 582 .914 12 8 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 12 701 31 328 .914 3 7 1
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 25 1478 63 666 .914 11 10 4

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 27 1627 5 13 9 5
Jack Campbell Toronto 29 1690 4 19 6 3
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1352 4 11 7 5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 32 1887 3 21 7 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 28 1615 3 13 12 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1445 3 19 4 2
Ilya Samsonov Washington 21 1190 3 13 4 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 35 2066 2 22 11 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 2 23 7 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 31 1823 2 14 12 5
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 25 1478 2 11 10 4
Jake Allen Montreal 24 1332 2 5 16 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 23 1277 2 9 9 3
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 24 1277 2 14 9 1
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 13 722 2 6 5 1
Ville Husso St. Louis 11 654 2 7 2 1
Daniel Vladar Calgary 9 549 2 5 3 1

Updated : 2022-01-24 00:33 GMT+08:00

