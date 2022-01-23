THROUGH JANUARY 22
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|27
|1569
|53
|2.03
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|1445
|50
|2.08
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|32
|1887
|66
|2.10
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|29
|1690
|63
|2.24
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|27
|1627
|61
|2.25
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1995
|75
|2.26
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|1352
|51
|2.26
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|10
|511
|20
|2.35
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|28
|1615
|64
|2.38
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|35
|2066
|82
|2.38
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|14
|797
|33
|2.48
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|29
|1753
|74
|2.53
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|21
|1181
|50
|2.54
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|20
|1177
|50
|2.55
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|25
|1478
|63
|2.56
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|9
|490
|21
|2.57
|Jaroslav Halak
|Vancouver
|8
|440
|19
|2.59
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|32
|1899
|83
|2.62
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1995
|23
|7
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|35
|2066
|22
|11
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|32
|1887
|21
|7
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|27
|1569
|21
|6
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|28
|1615
|20
|3
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|29
|1690
|19
|6
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|28
|1552
|19
|5
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|1445
|19
|4
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|32
|1899
|17
|14
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|29
|1687
|16
|11
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|24
|1419
|15
|8
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|31
|1823
|14
|12
|5
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|24
|1277
|14
|9
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|20
|1177
|14
|5
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|29
|1753
|13
|10
|6
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|27
|1627
|13
|9
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|28
|1615
|13
|12
|3
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|22
|1268
|13
|8
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|21
|1190
|13
|4
|3
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|30
|1701
|12
|11
|5
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|22
|1167
|12
|8
|1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|1445
|50
|737
|.936
|19
|4
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|1352
|51
|662
|.928
|11
|7
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|27
|1569
|53
|685
|.928
|21
|6
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|32
|1887
|66
|848
|.928
|21
|7
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|29
|1690
|63
|805
|.927
|19
|6
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|35
|2066
|82
|1015
|.925
|22
|11
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|28
|1615
|64
|788
|.925
|20
|3
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|27
|1627
|61
|738
|.924
|13
|9
|5
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|14
|797
|33
|391
|.922
|9
|2
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1995
|75
|881
|.922
|23
|7
|3
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|29
|1753
|74
|852
|.920
|13
|10
|6
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|32
|1899
|83
|914
|.917
|17
|14
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Vancouver
|8
|440
|19
|205
|.915
|1
|4
|2
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|30
|1701
|79
|847
|.915
|12
|11
|5
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|20
|1177
|50
|535
|.915
|14
|5
|0
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|22
|1167
|55
|582
|.914
|12
|8
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|701
|31
|328
|.914
|3
|7
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|25
|1478
|63
|666
|.914
|11
|10
|4
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|27
|1627
|5
|13
|9
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|29
|1690
|4
|19
|6
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|1352
|4
|11
|7
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|32
|1887
|3
|21
|7
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|28
|1615
|3
|13
|12
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|1445
|3
|19
|4
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|21
|1190
|3
|13
|4
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|35
|2066
|2
|22
|11
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1995
|2
|23
|7
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|31
|1823
|2
|14
|12
|5
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|25
|1478
|2
|11
|10
|4
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|24
|1332
|2
|5
|16
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|23
|1277
|2
|9
|9
|3
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|24
|1277
|2
|14
|9
|1
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|13
|722
|2
|6
|5
|1
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|11
|654
|2
|7
|2
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|9
|549
|2
|5
|3
|1