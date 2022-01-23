Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 23:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 32 24 6 1 1 52 111 69
Knoxville 30 24 3 1 2 51 118 65
Quad City 30 17 6 3 4 41 102 82
Peoria 26 17 5 1 3 38 95 61
Fayetteville 29 18 10 1 0 37 91 72
Roanoke 27 15 7 2 3 36 81 65
Pensacola 29 15 10 3 1 34 100 87
Evansville 30 15 15 0 0 30 76 80
Birmingham 31 7 20 4 0 18 70 116
Macon 30 5 23 1 1 12 61 134
Vermilion County 26 3 20 3 0 9 43 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville 5, Vermilion County 1

Evansville 5, Quad City 1

Fayetteville 3, Birmingham 1

Roanoke 5, Huntsville 3

Pensacola 13, Macon 4

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-01-24 00:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Over 300 foreign workers at Taiwan’s Askey sent to centralized quarantine
Over 300 foreign workers at Taiwan’s Askey sent to centralized quarantine
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Change of route costs man in Taiwan NT$600,000 for quarantine breach
Change of route costs man in Taiwan NT$600,000 for quarantine breach
"