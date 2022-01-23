Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 35 19 11 3 2 43 109 98
Providence 31 17 10 3 1 38 99 81
Springfield 35 19 12 3 1 42 114 112
Hartford 33 17 11 3 2 39 99 97
Charlotte 35 19 14 2 0 40 120 103
Lehigh Valley 32 11 13 6 2 30 84 103
WB/Scranton 33 13 16 1 3 30 79 106
Bridgeport 39 14 18 3 4 35 105 122
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 31 22 5 4 0 48 117 81
Rochester 35 20 12 2 1 43 132 130
Toronto 32 17 12 2 1 37 102 110
Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 95 96
Cleveland 32 13 12 4 3 33 98 106
Syracuse 31 14 13 3 1 32 89 100
Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 34 24 6 3 1 52 117 86
Manitoba 34 21 10 2 1 45 104 83
Grand Rapids 33 15 12 4 2 36 96 98
Rockford 31 15 14 1 1 32 91 98
Iowa 35 15 16 3 1 34 96 101
Milwaukee 38 16 18 2 2 36 110 125
Texas 30 10 14 4 2 26 91 114
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 34 23 7 3 1 50 116 84
Ontario 30 19 6 3 2 43 117 92
Bakersfield 28 14 8 3 3 34 87 79
Colorado 34 18 11 3 2 41 109 104
Henderson 31 17 11 2 1 37 94 85
Abbotsford 29 13 12 3 1 30 88 87
San Diego 29 13 14 2 0 28 78 93
Tucson 30 12 15 2 1 27 77 106
San Jose 33 13 19 1 0 27 99 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Rochester 3

Manitoba 4, Chicago 3

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 3, Toronto 2

Hershey 5, Hartford 0

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 2

Providence 5, Bridgeport 3

Rockford 3, Texas 2

Utica 6, Syracuse 3

Henderson 4, Stockton 3

Ontario 7, Tucson 3

Colorado 3, Iowa 2

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 3

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3

Laval at Belleville, ppd

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-24 00:33 GMT+08:00

