|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|23
|18
|3
|2
|55
|14
|57
|Liverpool
|21
|13
|6
|2
|55
|18
|45
|Chelsea
|23
|12
|8
|3
|46
|18
|44
|Man United
|22
|11
|5
|6
|36
|30
|38
|West Ham
|23
|11
|4
|8
|41
|31
|37
|Tottenham
|19
|11
|3
|5
|26
|22
|36
|Arsenal
|20
|11
|2
|7
|33
|25
|35
|Wolverhampton
|21
|10
|4
|7
|19
|16
|34
|Brighton
|21
|6
|11
|4
|22
|22
|29
|Aston Villa
|21
|8
|2
|11
|28
|32
|26
|Leicester
|19
|7
|4
|8
|33
|36
|25
|Southampton
|22
|5
|10
|7
|26
|34
|25
|Crystal Palace
|21
|5
|9
|7
|30
|31
|24
|Brentford
|23
|6
|5
|12
|26
|38
|23
|Leeds
|21
|5
|7
|9
|24
|40
|22
|Everton
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|35
|19
|Norwich
|22
|4
|4
|14
|13
|45
|16
|Newcastle
|21
|2
|9
|10
|21
|43
|15
|Watford
|20
|4
|2
|14
|23
|40
|14
|Burnley
|17
|1
|8
|8
|16
|27
|11
___
Man City 1, Chelsea 0
Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 1, Watford 1
Norwich 2, Everton 1
Wolverhampton 3, Southampton 1
Aston Villa 2, Man United 2
Liverpool 3, Brentford 0
West Ham 2, Leeds 3
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brighton 1, Chelsea 1
Leicester 2, Tottenham 3
Brentford 1, Man United 3
Watford 0, Norwich 3
Everton 0, Aston Villa 1
Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leeds 0, Newcastle 1
Man United 1, West Ham 0
Southampton 1, Man City 1
Arsenal vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 1 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|27
|17
|6
|4
|73
|25
|57
|Bournemouth
|27
|14
|7
|6
|43
|24
|49
|Blackburn
|27
|14
|7
|6
|44
|30
|49
|QPR
|26
|14
|5
|7
|40
|31
|47
|West Brom
|27
|12
|9
|6
|34
|20
|45
|Huddersfield
|28
|12
|8
|8
|37
|33
|44
|Middlesbrough
|26
|12
|6
|8
|31
|25
|42
|Nottingham Forest
|27
|11
|7
|9
|35
|29
|40
|Stoke
|26
|11
|5
|10
|32
|28
|38
|Coventry
|25
|10
|7
|8
|34
|30
|37
|Sheffield United
|25
|10
|6
|9
|33
|32
|36
|Blackpool
|27
|10
|6
|11
|28
|32
|36
|Luton Town
|25
|9
|8
|8
|36
|31
|35
|Millwall
|26
|8
|9
|9
|27
|29
|33
|Preston
|26
|8
|9
|9
|29
|33
|33
|Bristol City
|27
|9
|6
|12
|35
|47
|33
|Swansea
|24
|8
|7
|9
|28
|32
|31
|Birmingham
|27
|8
|7
|12
|28
|40
|31
|Hull
|27
|8
|5
|14
|23
|31
|29
|Cardiff
|26
|6
|5
|15
|28
|47
|23
|Reading
|27
|8
|4
|15
|33
|51
|22
|Peterborough
|25
|5
|4
|16
|21
|51
|19
|Derby
|27
|8
|11
|8
|26
|26
|14
|Barnsley
|25
|2
|8
|15
|17
|38
|14
___
Cardiff 0, Blackburn 1
Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Derby 2, Sheffield United 0
Fulham 6, Bristol City 2
Huddersfield 1, Swansea 1
Middlesbrough 2, Reading 1
Millwall 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Peterborough 1, Coventry 4
Preston 1, Birmingham 1
QPR 1, West Brom 0
Hull 0, Stoke 2
Preston 2, Sheffield United 2
Fulham 6, Birmingham 2
Hull 2, Blackburn 0
Reading 0, Luton Town 2
Bristol City 3, Cardiff 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Derby 1
Birmingham 2, Barnsley 1
Blackpool 1, Millwall 0
Bournemouth 0, Hull 1
Coventry 1, QPR 2
Reading 3, Huddersfield 4
Sheffield United 2, Luton Town 0
Stoke 2, Fulham 3
Swansea 1, Preston 0
West Brom 3, Peterborough 0
Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.
Derby vs. Birmingham, 8:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Huddersfield vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|24
|17
|3
|4
|47
|24
|54
|Sunderland
|28
|16
|6
|6
|53
|33
|54
|Rotherham
|26
|16
|5
|5
|46
|18
|53
|Wycombe
|28
|15
|7
|6
|46
|33
|52
|Milton Keynes Dons
|27
|13
|7
|7
|46
|32
|46
|Oxford United
|27
|13
|7
|7
|43
|31
|46
|Plymouth
|26
|12
|7
|7
|41
|31
|43
|Sheffield Wednesday
|26
|10
|10
|6
|36
|32
|40
|Ipswich
|27
|10
|8
|9
|45
|37
|38
|Portsmouth
|26
|10
|8
|8
|29
|25
|38
|Burton Albion
|26
|10
|6
|10
|33
|32
|36
|Cambridge United
|27
|9
|9
|9
|37
|39
|36
|Accrington Stanley
|27
|10
|6
|11
|33
|43
|36
|Charlton
|27
|9
|6
|12
|34
|32
|33
|Bolton
|26
|9
|5
|12
|33
|37
|32
|Lincoln
|26
|8
|7
|11
|31
|34
|31
|Cheltenham
|27
|7
|10
|10
|32
|46
|31
|Shrewsbury
|27
|8
|6
|13
|26
|30
|30
|AFC Wimbledon
|25
|6
|10
|9
|31
|37
|28
|Fleetwood Town
|26
|7
|7
|12
|38
|45
|28
|Morecambe
|27
|7
|6
|14
|38
|53
|27
|Crewe
|27
|5
|7
|15
|24
|45
|22
|Doncaster
|27
|5
|4
|18
|19
|49
|19
|Gillingham
|26
|3
|9
|14
|21
|44
|18
___
AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Sunderland 1
Bolton 2, Ipswich 0
Cheltenham 1, Charlton 1
Crewe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Doncaster 1, Wigan 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Rotherham 0
Gillingham 1, Burton Albion 3
Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 1
Portsmouth 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Plymouth 2
Wycombe 2, Oxford United 0
Morecambe 1, Wigan 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 0
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Cambridge United 3, Doncaster 1
Burton Albion 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cambridge United 1, Crewe 0
Charlton 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Ipswich 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 3, Wycombe 2
Oxford United 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Plymouth 1, Lincoln 2
Rotherham 1, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 0, Bolton 1
Sunderland 1, Portsmouth 0
Wigan 3, Gillingham 2
AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|25
|16
|7
|2
|51
|21
|55
|Tranmere
|26
|14
|6
|6
|28
|15
|48
|Sutton United
|26
|13
|5
|8
|41
|33
|44
|Northampton
|25
|12
|6
|7
|32
|24
|42
|Newport County
|26
|11
|8
|7
|43
|34
|41
|Swindon
|25
|11
|8
|6
|40
|31
|41
|Mansfield Town
|25
|12
|5
|8
|35
|31
|41
|Exeter
|25
|10
|10
|5
|37
|26
|40
|Port Vale
|24
|10
|6
|8
|36
|27
|36
|Salford
|26
|9
|7
|10
|29
|27
|34
|Harrogate Town
|24
|9
|6
|9
|38
|35
|33
|Bradford
|25
|7
|12
|6
|31
|29
|33
|Leyton Orient
|23
|7
|11
|5
|37
|21
|32
|Crawley Town
|25
|9
|5
|11
|29
|35
|32
|Bristol Rovers
|23
|8
|6
|9
|30
|34
|30
|Hartlepool
|26
|8
|6
|12
|25
|37
|30
|Walsall
|25
|7
|8
|10
|29
|34
|29
|Rochdale
|24
|6
|10
|8
|30
|32
|28
|Stevenage
|27
|6
|10
|11
|25
|42
|28
|Carlisle
|26
|6
|9
|11
|19
|33
|27
|Barrow
|25
|6
|8
|11
|26
|31
|26
|Colchester
|25
|6
|7
|12
|22
|35
|25
|Scunthorpe
|26
|3
|10
|13
|19
|45
|19
|Oldham
|25
|4
|6
|15
|22
|42
|18
___
Newport County 4, Harrogate Town 0
Bradford 2, Salford 1
Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 1
Colchester 0, Barrow 2
Exeter 2, Scunthorpe 0
Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 0
Northampton 1, Forest Green 1
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale 1, Swindon 3
Stevenage 3, Sutton United 3
Tranmere 2, Rochdale 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Hartlepool 0