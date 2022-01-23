All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 41 28 8 5 61 167 117 Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123 Toronto 38 25 10 3 53 129 100 Boston 38 24 12 2 50 119 102 Detroit 42 18 18 6 42 113 139 Buffalo 41 13 21 7 33 111 142 Ottawa 34 11 20 3 25 96 124 Montreal 40 8 25 7 23 88 146

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 42 27 11 4 58 129 108 Carolina 38 27 9 2 56 136 91 Pittsburgh 40 25 10 5 55 136 106 Washington 42 23 10 9 55 139 117 Columbus 38 18 19 1 37 120 137 New Jersey 39 15 19 5 35 115 137 N.Y. Islanders 34 14 14 6 34 80 91 Philadelphia 41 13 20 8 34 102 141

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 39 28 8 3 59 165 118 Nashville 43 26 14 3 55 134 118 St. Louis 40 24 11 5 53 143 108 Minnesota 37 24 10 3 51 141 113 Dallas 38 20 16 2 42 112 119 Winnipeg 37 17 14 6 40 109 111 Chicago 41 15 19 7 37 99 135 Arizona 40 10 26 4 24 89 152

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 41 24 15 2 50 145 125 Anaheim 43 20 16 7 47 125 123 Los Angeles 41 20 16 5 45 116 113 San Jose 42 21 19 2 44 115 131 Calgary 36 18 12 6 42 113 93 Edmonton 37 19 16 2 40 122 126 Vancouver 40 18 18 4 40 102 113 Seattle 40 12 24 4 28 105 145

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Arizona 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 7, Carolina 4

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Colorado 3, Montreal 2, OT

Nashville 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Chicago 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.