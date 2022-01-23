Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 23:00
NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 41 28 8 5 61 167 117
Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123
N.Y. Rangers 42 27 11 4 58 129 108
Carolina 38 27 9 2 56 136 91
Pittsburgh 40 25 10 5 55 136 106
Washington 42 23 10 9 55 139 117
Toronto 38 25 10 3 53 129 100
Boston 38 24 12 2 50 119 102
Detroit 42 18 18 6 42 113 139
Columbus 38 18 19 1 37 120 137
New Jersey 39 15 19 5 35 115 137
N.Y. Islanders 34 14 14 6 34 80 91
Philadelphia 41 13 20 8 34 102 141
Buffalo 41 13 21 7 33 111 142
Ottawa 34 11 20 3 25 96 124
Montreal 40 8 25 7 23 88 146
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 39 28 8 3 59 165 118
Nashville 43 26 14 3 55 134 118
St. Louis 40 24 11 5 53 143 108
Minnesota 37 24 10 3 51 141 113
Vegas 41 24 15 2 50 145 125
Anaheim 43 20 16 7 47 125 123
Los Angeles 41 20 16 5 45 116 113
San Jose 42 21 19 2 44 115 131
Calgary 36 18 12 6 42 113 93
Dallas 38 20 16 2 42 112 119
Edmonton 37 19 16 2 40 122 126
Winnipeg 37 17 14 6 40 109 111
Vancouver 40 18 18 4 40 102 113
Chicago 41 15 19 7 37 99 135
Seattle 40 12 24 4 28 105 145
Arizona 40 10 26 4 24 89 152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Arizona 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 7, Carolina 4

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Colorado 3, Montreal 2, OT

Nashville 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Chicago 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-24 00:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Over 300 foreign workers at Taiwan’s Askey sent to centralized quarantine
Over 300 foreign workers at Taiwan’s Askey sent to centralized quarantine
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Change of route costs man in Taiwan NT$600,000 for quarantine breach
Change of route costs man in Taiwan NT$600,000 for quarantine breach
"